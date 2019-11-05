Elevation Marketing, a Global B2B Marketing Agency, Bolsters Staff, Adds Senior Leadership

/EIN News/ -- Gilbert, Arizona, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbert, Ariz., November 5, 2019 – Elevation Marketing, a premier business-to-business (B2B) marketing agency, recently added two senior leaders, combining nearly 40 more years of extensive B2B experience to its already seasoned staff.

Darren Davis has been appointed Executive Director, Strategic Marketing. Davis has a wealth of experience helping a wide range of clients — from Fortune 100 brands to ambitious start-ups — create meaningful conversations, build brand relationships and deliver results. In 2001, he founded an award-winning advertising agency and, for more than 15 years, his work as a creative director and brand strategist positioned nearly 100 businesses, including ABC, AOL, Coca Cola, Kraft, Dreamworks Pictures and Capitol Records. An entrepreneurial leader and creative thinker, Davis has been nationally recognized in respected creative forums including How, Print, Communications Arts and Forbes.

Steve Depuys was recently promoted to Group Account Director. Depuys’ diverse skillset and insightful approach to solving brand and organizational challenges has been shaped by two decades of experience working in an expansive collection of industries. From highly regulated trades such as healthcare and financial services, to the most complex B2B environments, he continually delivers strategies and solutions designed to grow market share and mindshare, promote sales enablement and help clients successfully navigate the ever-changing B2B marketing landscape.

“2019 has been a monumental year for the agency,” said Scott Miraglia, president of Elevation Marketing. “We celebrated our 20th anniversary earlier this year; we’ve grown the business exponentially, and — with these new hires — bolstered our staff even more, positioning our clients and our agency for future success!”

Elevation Marketing

Insight. Innovation. Impact.

Elevation Marketing is one of the most dynamic, integrated B2B agencies in the U.S. Our strategic, fully integrated approach aligns sales and marketing to deliver remarkable results for clients whose customer cycles, behaviors and channels are unique. With unparalleled research, exceptional creative design and a knack for compelling brand stories, we develop data-driven strategies and memorable experiences for clients in every industry. For more information, go to www.elevationb2b.com.

