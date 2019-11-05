Local Entrepreneur Brings Dickey’s Texas-Style Barbecue to Vallejo, California

/EIN News/ -- Vallejo, CA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is the newest barbecue joint set to open in Vallejo tomorrow November 6th and will feature a variety of grand opening specials and giveaways including free barbecue for a year for one lucky guest.

The new location is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Chima Amajioyi who has lived in the area for over 20 years. Amajioyi is excited to serve authentic, Texas-style barbecue alongside his wife Sarah and says, “For me, barbecue represents family and our goal is to make everyone in the community feel like family when they dine with us.”

All month long, guests can stop by the new Dickey’s located in the Vallejo Corners shopping center and enjoy $3 Pulled Pork Classic Sandwiches and a free side item with the purchase of any nine piece Ribs or Wings.

“We are proud to have family members like Chima Amajioyi who are passionate about serving their communities delicious, slow-smoked barbecue,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

The new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Vallejo is located at 972 F Admiral Callaghan Lane and open every day from 11:00am – 10:00pm.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 78 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit for up to 14 hours. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

