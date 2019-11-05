CNH Industrial Joins Two Major Data Initiatives to Bring Mixed-Fleet Connectivity to Farm Equipment Customers

/EIN News/ -- Case IH, STEYR and New Holland Agriculture aim to give customers the most possible options for managing their fleets in a single digital platform



​Hannover, Germany, November 5, 2019

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) has entered into two distinct industry cooperative agreements that will help customers of its agricultural equipment brands, Case IH, STEYR and New Holland Agriculture, solve one of the biggest problems in precision agriculture today – how to manage multiple brands of equipment in the same farm with a single digital platform.

Modern telematics-equipped farm vehicles generate data that can be tremendously valuable to farm owners. But when data is only easily accessible within its own brand’s digital platform, it means multiple platforms are required to manage mixed-brand fleets on a given operation. CNH Industrial has now entered into two major industry agreements to help customers overcome this limitation.

The two agreements are with:

DataConnect: The data interface project recently announced by CLAAS, John Deere and 365FarmNet to enable mixed-fleet users to enable the exchange of machine data now includes Case IH, STEYR and New Holland brands; and



The data interface project recently announced by CLAAS, John Deere and 365FarmNet to enable mixed-fleet users to enable the exchange of machine data now includes Case IH, STEYR and New Holland brands; and DKE Agrirouter: CNH Industrial will join this universal data transfer hub, that currently includes 17 OEM brands and more than 30 digital service providers, to enable customers to exchange task data between brands.

Though the initiatives are focused on different elements of mixed-fleet access, both are aimed at removing obstructions for customers. Both agreements required unique cooperation with industry competitors to bring the customers of Case IH, STEYR and New Holland connected Fleet and Farm services the freedom they need to manage their mixed-brand fleets with the highest possible efficiency.

“These agreements empower our customers to share and access data where and when they want,” said Derek Neilson, President Agriculture, CNH Industrial. “This is further evidence of our stated aim of developing a comprehensive suite of digital and connectivity services to help our customers run their farming operations with increased production efficiency.”

“Our customers’ needs are diverse, but rapidly expanding digital features and simplifying data movement benefits them all equally,” said Morten Schmidt, the global leader of Digital and Precision Solutions & Telematics for Agriculture at CNH Industrial. “DataConnect brings a logistics benefit with machine data and Agrirouter enables customers more avenues to exchange agronomic task information, but it is really all about removing data hurdles. With fewer hurdles, there will be more demand from customers for expanded, even better digital solutions.”





CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Group is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com





For more information contact:

Dan Danford

Global Industry Relations, Precision Solutions & Telematics

CNH Industrial

Tel: +1 (262) 321-8856

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.