2019 Outlook Report on Sixth Generation Cellular: Looking Beyond 5G to the 6G Technology Market - Forecast to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sixth Generation Cellular: Looking Beyond 5G to the 6G Technology Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report sees the 6G technology market facilitating substantive improvements in the areas of sensing, imaging, presence and location determination. Higher frequencies will enable much faster sampling rates as well as significantly greater accuracy, down to the centimeter level.



This will have big implications for many government and industry solutions in public safety and critical asset protection such as threat detection, health monitoring, feature/facial recognition and decision making (as in law enforcement, social credit systems, and other areas), air quality measurements, gas and toxicity sensing, and much more. 6G will provide the means of communications and data gathering necessary to accumulate information, but a systems approach will be required involving data analytics, artificial intelligence, and next generation computation capabilities via High Performance Computing (HPC) and quantum computing.



The aforementioned transition will be both exciting and painful, depending on the timing, readiness, and position within the value chain for ecosystem participants. The 6G technology market will represent yet another large expenditure for communication service providers (CSPs). However, one of the transformative aspects of 6G is that will support a highly distributed service provider environment, meaning that the market will not be so reliant upon incumbent CSPs with licensed spectrum. In fact, one of the ways in which 5G is laying the groundwork for 6G solutions is the many private wireless implementations involving evolved LTE, 5G, and edge computing for enterprise and industrial customers. Next generation 6G networks will take this one step further with a web of communications providers, many of which will be self-providers, much in the way that PV solar has engendered co-generation within the smartgrid.



The 6G technology market will also be a major facilitator of many new innovations, across a wide variety of industry verticals. However, due to the highly strategic nature of certain 6G capabilities, sovereign nations will likely be most interested in the 6G technology market for government wireless applications. This may very well make the arms race for 5G supremacy look like a warm-up for the main event, which will be a race to see what countries can dominate the 6G technology market and related applications, services, and solutions.



This research builds upon our extensive analysis in LTE, 5G, and computing (core cloud, edge computing, HPC, and quantum), and other related areas such as artificial intelligence and AI support of other technologies. This report is a one of a kind investigation into the upcoming 6G technology market. The report looks beyond 5G (B5G) as it evaluates R&D efforts, technologies, and anticipated capabilities that both build upon 5G as well as leap far beyond what is currently envisioned with existing solution abilities. The report includes quantitative analysis with 6G technology market sizing for 2025 through 2030.

All direct purchases of this report includes time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Research Objectives

2.2 Report Findings

2.3 Target Audience

2.4 Companies in Report



3. 5G Technologies Supporting Evolution to 6G

3.1 5G Technology Overview

3.2 Enabling Technologies

3.2.1 5G New Radio

3.2.2 Massive MIMO

3.2.3 Cognitive Radios

3.2.4 Self-Organizing Networks

3.2.5 Visible Light Communications

3.2.6 M2M Communications

3.2.7 C-RAN Architecture

3.2.8 HetNet Solutions

3.2.9 H-CRAN Solution

3.2.10 Large-Scale Cooperative Spatial Signal Processing

3.2.11 Software Defined Radio

3.2.12 Spectrum, Satellites, and other Considerations

3.3 5G Spectrum Evolution and Timeline

3.4 5G Application Horizons

3.4.1 Retail and Consumer Electronics Applications

3.4.2 Healthcare Applications

3.4.3 Industrial Automation Applications

3.4.4 Intelligent Building Automation Applications

3.4.5 Automotive and Transportation Applications

3.4.6 Home Automation Applications

3.4.7 Financial Institution Applications

3.4.8 Energy and Utilities Applications

3.4.9 Public Safety Applications

3.4.10 Military Applications

3.4.11 Oil and Gas Applications

3.4.12 Mining Applications

3.4.13 Agriculture Applications

3.5 Beyond 5G: Evolution to 95 Ghz Spectrum

3.6 6G Market Drivers

3.6.1 Microsecond Latency

3.6.2 Growth of IoT and Industrial, Object Driven Traffic

3.6.3 Wireless Cognition, Single Core Structure, and Public Safety

3.6.4 Smart City Applications: Sensing and More

3.6.5 Satellite Internet

3.7 6G Market Restraints

3.7.1 Expensive Network Deployment

3.7.2 Vertical Business Model Considerations

3.7.3 Voice and Data Value Perception Approaches Zero



4. 6G Technology and Implications

4.1 Defining 6G

4.1.1 6G Dimensions

4.1.2 6G Advantages

4.2 Spectrum Evolution: 95GHz to 3 THz

4.3 Radio Frequency and Data Rates Targeting One Terabit

4.4 6G Communication Infrastructure

4.5 Mashup among Physical, Digital, and Biological Systems

4.6 Evolution of 6G Enabling Technologies

4.6.1 Large Intelligent Surface Assisted MIMO

4.6.2 AI Assisted PHY Technology

4.6.3 Mobility Enhanced Edge Intelligence

4.6.4 Modern Random Access Protocols for IoT

4.7 Standards Evolution towards 6G

4.8 6G in Unlicensed Spectrum and Private Networks

4.8.1 NR U and 6G U

4.8.2 6G Private Networks

4.9 Radio Access Technology in Industry 4.0

4.10 Managing C4 Resources and AI

4.11 Homomorphic Encryption

4.12 Visible Light Communication and Sub-THz Communication

4.13 Rise of Micro-operators and Distributed Services

4.14 CMOS Technology and Intelligent Chip

4.15 Continued Importance of Fixed Wireless Access

4.16 Quasi-Optical Antennas

4.17 Sensor to AI Fusion



5. 6G Applications and Impacts

5.1 Fully Digital and Connected World

5.2 Impact on Human Society

5.3 Revolutionary 6G Applications, Services, and Solutions

5.4 6G Network Management and Orchestration

5.5 6G Business Models: Decentralization is a Driving Factor

5.6 Network Operator Challenges

5.7 3GPP Releases

5.8 6G Research Initiatives

5.8.1 China

5.8.2 United States of America

5.8.3 University of Oulu and 6Genesis Project

5.8.4 South Korea and LG KAIST 6G Research Centre

5.9 Current Views on R&D Direction of 6G



6. 6G Ecosystem Analysis

6.1 6G Infrastructure Market

6.1.1 User Devices

6.1.1.1 Smartphones and other Handheld Devices

6.1.1.2 Wearables and Implantables

6.1.1.3 Modems, Gateways, Access Points

6.1.1.4 Vehicle Communications

6.1.1.5 Buildings and Facility Communications

6.1.2 6G Core Infrastructure

6.2 6G Equipment Market

6.2.1 Telecom Equipment

6.2.2 Semiconductor Equipment

6.2.2.1 MEET Device

6.2.2.2 AI Intelligent Chip

6.3 6G Transport Networks

6.4 6G R&D Investments

6.5 6G Equipment Cost Considerations

6.6 6G Ecosystem Players

6.6.1 User Equipment Manufacturers

6.6.2 Infrastructure Manufacturers

6.6.3 Connectivity Providers

6.6.4 IoT Solution Provider

6.6.5 Analytics Solution Providers

6.6.6 Enterprise, Government, and Industrial Users

6.6.7 Software Solution Providers



7. 6G Technology Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 2030

7.1 6G Infrastructure Market

7.1.1 Global Total 6G Infrastructure Market

7.1.2 6G Infrastructure Market by Type

7.1.2.1 6G Infrastructure Market by User Device

7.1.2.2 6G Infrastructure Market by Telecom Equipment

7.1.2.3 6G Infrastructure Market by Semiconductor Equipment

7.1.3 6G Infrastructure Market by Region

7.2 6G R&D Investment

7.3 6G Core Infrastructure Investment

7.4 6G Transport Network Investment

7.5 6G Infrastructure Unit Deployment

7.5.1 Global Total 6G Infrastructure Unit Deployment

7.5.2 6G Infrastructure Unit Deployment by Type

7.5.2.1 6G Infrastructure Unit Deployment by User Device

7.5.2.2 6G Infrastructure Unit Deployment by Telecom Equipment

7.5.2.3 6G Infrastructure Unit Deployment by Semiconductor Equipment

7.5.3 6G Infrastructure Unit Deployment by Region



8. 5G Applications Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2026

8.1 5G Apps and Service Market 2019 - 2026

8.1.1 5G Applications by Device Type 2019 - 2026

8.1.2 5G Applications by Service Provider Type 2019 - 2026

8.1.2.1 5G Applications by Carrier/MNO 2019 - 2026

8.1.2.2 5G OTT Provided Applications and Services 2019 - 2026

8.1.3 5G Applications by Service Category 2019 - 2026

8.1.3.1 5G Applications by Enhanced Mobile Broadband 2019 - 2026

8.1.3.1.1 Mobile Office/Productivity (Smart Workplace) 2019 - 2026

8.1.3.1.2 Connected Vehicles 2019 - 2026

8.1.3.1.3 Multimedia Communication Market in eMBB 2019 - 2026

8.1.3.2 Massive Machine-type Communications Applications 2019 - 2026

8.1.3.3 Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication Applications 2019 - 2026

8.1.3.3.1 Telepresence 2019 - 2026

8.1.3.3.2 Autonomous Vehicles 2019 - 2026

8.1.3.3.3 Teleoperation/Tele-robotics 2019 - 2026

8.1.3.3.4 Multimedia Communication Market 2019 - 2026

8.1.3.3.5 Video Viewing Market 2019 - 2026

8.1.3.3.6 Immersive Applications Market in URLLC 2019 - 2026

8.1.3.4 Fixed Wireless Access Market 2019 - 2026

8.1.4 Network Slicing Dependent Apps and Service Market in 5G

8.2 5G New Radio Market 2019 - 2026

8.2.1 5GNR Applications 2019 - 2026

8.2.2 5GNR Applications in Industrial Automation 2019 - 2026

8.2.3 5GNR Applications by Deployment Type 2019 - 2026

8.2.4 Industrial Automation Market in Private 5GNR 2019 - 2026

8.2.5 Private 5GNR in Industrial Automation by Application 2019 - 2026



9. Conclusions and Recommendations

9.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

9.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

9.3 Automotive Companies

9.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

9.5 Communication Service Providers

9.6 Computing Companies

9.7 Data Analytics Providers

9.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

9.9 Networking Equipment Providers

9.10 Networking Security Providers

9.11 Semiconductor Companies

9.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

9.13 Software Providers

9.14 Smart City System Integrators

9.15 Automation System Providers

9.16 Social Media Companies

9.17 Telecom Operators

9.18 OTT Service Providers

9.19 Enterprise and Government



10. Appendix: 6G Synergies with HPC and Quantum Computing

10.1 High Performance Computing

10.2 Quantum Computing

10.3 More than Computing: Quantum Technologies

10.4 6G Technology and Next Generation Computing Synergies



Companies Mentioned



AT&T

Autotalks

Broadcom

China Telecom

Cisco Systems

Corning

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Google

Huawei

LG Corporation

MediaTek

Motorola Solutions

NEC Corporation

Nokia

NTT DoCoMo

NVidia

Qualcomm

SpaceX

University of Oulu

Verizon

Vodafone

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/25qkf4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.