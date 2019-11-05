AMS 2020: 2- Day Exhibition with a New Track on Metals (Boston, United States - February 11-12, 2020)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of 3D Printing: Metals" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This must-attend Summit and Exhibition will be back in February 2020 for its third year, with a new conference track covering metals.



As usual, the conference offers over 30 expert speakers, with this year's focus being on end-user experiences, as well as the vendor, materials company and regulatory perspectives. As always with AMS, attendees will learn the most effective procedures and business opportunities in the critical sectors of 3D printing on which AMS 2020 is focused.



The AMS 2020 Exhibition will give attendees the opportunity to see the latest 3D printing products for metals printing, as well as the ability to network with other attendees to exchange experiences and conduct business. The 2019 event, held in Boston, drew attendees from countries and U.S. states. The 2020 event builds on the excitement generated last year.

Here's what to expect from AMS 2020:

Metals

A roadmap for the latest trend in metal 3DP: compact metal printers

Understanding of the role of hybrid printers in metal additive manufacturing

The latest on 3D printing of new kinds of metals including copper, refractory materials, etc.

Case studies for metal printing from the aerospace, automotive, oil and gas and other industry sectors

An update on the role of post-processing in metals-based additive manufacturing

The latest metals service bureau trends

In addition to hearing from practitioners, technologists, and vendors, there will be sessions where the speakers will present their latest forecasts and intellectual property analysis for medical, dental and metals markets. There will also be plenty of time for attendees to meet, greet and conduct business.

Agenda



February 11th, 2020

Metal Track Chairman - Lawrence Gasman

8:30 am Welcome



9:25 am Metals forecasts

Speaker: Scott Dunham - Vice President of Research



New Printer Technology Symposium



10:00 am Fireside chat Compact metal printers Speaker: Greg Mark Markforged - CEO



10:35 am Panel: Hybrid metal printers

Speaker: Jeff Herman - FabriceLabs - Co-Founder & CEO

Speaker: Roland Mayetissfer - Coherent/OR Laser - Product Line Manager



11:15 am Coffee break



11:35 am Panel: Multilaser printers

Speaker: Dr. Gregory Brown - Vice President, Process Engineering



12:20 pm Lunch



2:20 pm Debate: The future of metals binder jetting Speaker: Brett Harris HP-Product Manager Materials: HP metal jet



Metal Materials Symposium



3:05 pm Fireside chat New metals for additive manufacturing

Speaker: Oleksandra Korotchuk BASF SD Business Development Manager

Speaker: Aamir Abid Global Advanced Metals - Senior Research and Development Engineer at Global Advanced Metals



Coffee break



3:40 pm Panel: Aluminum and Copper for PJ4



4:15 pm Panel: Software and Design for Metal AM

Speaker: Mike Grau Autodesk - Technical Manager, Advanced Consulting

5.00 pm End of Day One

February 12th, 2020

Metal Track Chairman - Lawrence Gasman

8:30 am Welcome



9:05 am Metals Keynote II

Speaker: Craig Sungail - Global Advanced Metals - Vice President - Global Research and Development



9:50 am Fireside chat: Patents for 3D metals printing



10:25 am Coffee break



Metal Service Bureau Symposium



10:45 am Panel: Supply chains and customer trends for metal service bureaus

11:25 am Panel: Machines and materials for metal service bureaus

Speaker: Franziska Maschowski - Trumpf, inc - Head of Sales Additive Manufacturing



12:05 pm Lunch



Metal Printing: User Experiences



2:00 pm Panel: Metal printing in the automotive industry

Speaker: Jonah Myerberg - Desktop Metal - Co-Founder and CTO

Speaker: Ankit Saharan - EOS - Manager of Research and Applications Development at EDS North America



2:40 pm Panel: Metal printing in the aerospace industry



3:20 pm Panel: Alternatives to metal in 3D printing: Composites and ceramics



4:00 pm Conference closes

