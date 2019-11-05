Kent Engler Named New Senior Vice President Member Service and Operations at TopLine Federal Credit Union

/EIN News/ -- MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Federal Credit Union announces it has hired Kent Engler as the Senior Vice President of Member Service and Branch Operations. Kent will oversee all branch operations, TopLine Insurance Agency and TopLine Investment Services.



Kent is an accomplished banking executive with over 14 years of experience in the financial services industry building, mentoring and motivating teams. Kent joins us from TCF Bank where he most recently was Executive Vice President and Director of Branch Banking for Minnesota and the Mountain West Region, directly managing a team of 11 regional managers.

“We are delighted to have Kent join us as a member of the senior leadership team ,” says Tom Smith, president and CEO, TopLine Federal Credit Union. “We look forward to drawing on Kent’s extensive experience in leading branch sales teams focused on innovation, team engagement and career development to build stronger member relations and support TopLine’s already outstanding tradition of delivering personalized service.”

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of nearly $480 million and serves over 44,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ca1c742-bb09-4328-a707-0e8fd503d2bf

