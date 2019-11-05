The Future Awaits: AI Conference For the Healthcare Industry

Keep Up With Change & Explore How AI & ML are Impacting the Healthcare Industry at Ai4 Healthcare November 11-12.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ai4 Healthcare Conference is an application-only gathering of business leaders and data practitioners within the healthcare industry.The conference, taking place in an intimate setting over the course of two days, includes 8 tracks to ensure that each attendee has talks that are relevant to their specific role within the industry. 4 of these tracks are technical “Data Tracks” geared towards the data scientist or engineer and the other 4 are non-technical “Business Tracks” geared towards upper level management.Conference themes include how AI is solving problems related to case prioritization, chatbots, diagnosis & prescription, drug discovery, electronic health records, imaging insights, insurance fraud, medical devices, patient access, population health, and pricing & risk.Last year, the Ai4 Healthcare conference was a sold out show with 350+ senior healthcare execs & data practitioners in attendance from the largest healthcare companies in the country. Attending the conference is by application-only to ensure the best quality networking for attendees. Senior leaders and data practitioners at healthcare institutions can find the Ai4 healthcare application here to be considered.This year Ai4 Healthcare will have 85+ speakers. Confirmed speakers include:Stephen Wong, Chief Research Information Officer, Houston MethodistJulie Zhu, Chief Data Scientist, Optum Technology, UnitedHealth GroupHassan Tetteh, Health Mission Chief - Joint AI Center, Department of DefensePeter Fleischut, Chief Transformation Officer, NewYork-PresbyterianJim Weatherall, Vice President of Data Science & AI, R&D BioPharmaceuticals, AstraZenecaNels Lindahl, Director - Clinical Decision Systems, CVS HealthArek Kaczmarek, Executive Director, Data Science & Data Ops, Providence St. Joseph HealthChristopher Khoury, VP - Environmental Intelligence & Strategic Analytics, AMAEmma Yamada, Director of Data Science, Holy Name Medical CenterGloria Marcia, Data Scientist, RocheRomy Hussai, Director of Data Science & Healthcare Economics, Johns Hopkins HealthcareSatish Swargam, Senior Security Architect, CernerVarun Gupta, IT Director - Advanced Analytics & Data Management, Mount SinaiPunit Soni, Co-Founder & CEO, SukiEvan Schwab, Research Scientist, PhilipsHemal Somaiya, Global Marketing Director, MerckAnd More!



