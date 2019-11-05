Global $19.4Bn Hydraulic Cylinder Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Telescopic Cylinder Market to Grow at the Highest CAGR

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydraulic Cylinder Market by Function (Double-Acting, Single-Acting), Specification (Welded, Tie-Rod, Telescopic, Mill-Type), Application (Mobile and Industrial), Bore Size (<50MM, 50-150MM, >150MM), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hydraulic cylinder market was valued at USD 14.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 19.4 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2024.



Key players in the market include Actuant (US), Bosch Rexroth (Germany), Caterpillar (US), Eaton (Ireland), KYB Corporation (Japan), Parker Hannifin (US), SMC Corporation (Japan), Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic (China), Wipro Enterprises (India), and Hydac (Germany).



Hydraulic cylinder market to exhibit significant growth during 2019-2024



The growth of this market is attributed to rising demand in the construction industry, increasing demand in mining process equipment, and growing demand for material handling equipment. However, factors such as increasing oil leakages from hydraulic cylinders and the high cost of manufacturing and maintenance are restraining the market growth.



Double-acting hydraulic cylinder market to witness high-growth potential during the forecast period



Double-acting hydraulic cylinders are used in aerospace, automotive, agriculture, and several other industries owing to their retraction property. Double-acting hydraulic cylinders have a higher demand in mobile applications such as lifting equipment, earth moving equipment, forklifts, and heavy trucks.



Telescopic cylinder market to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



Telescopic cylinders are also called multistage cylinders. They comprise of several cylinders nested inside each other, termed as stages. To maintain stability, there are six stages. The largest sleeve is called the main or barrel within which the smaller ones fit. The retraction length of these cylinders is 20-40% of the fully extended length. The high growth of telescopic hydraulic cylinders is attributed to their extensive use in applications such as dump trucks, excavators, roll-off trucks, and cranes.



Mobile application market to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The mobile equipment application of hydraulic cylinders held a larger share of the hydraulic cylinder market. Mobile equipment, such as excavators, loaders, and cranes, requires hydraulic cylinders to operate. The applications of hydraulic cylinders in the mobile equipment industry include earthmoving, material handling, mining, and defense. An increase in industrialization and construction activities will further increase the demand for hydraulic cylinders in mobile applications.



APAC to be the largest market for hydraulic cylinders during the forecast period



APAC is expected to lead the hydraulic cylinder market in terms of size, from 2019 to 2024. Growing demand for agricultural, construction, and mining equipment in APAC is supporting the growth of the hydraulic cylinder industry. The need to meet the requirements of a growing population in APAC, along with increasing industrialization in emerging countries, is fueling the growth of agriculture and construction industries, which, in turn, are increasing the demand for hydraulic cylinders for use in agriculture and construction equipment.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, 2019-2024 (USD Billion)

4.2 Market, By Specification

4.3 Market, By Type

4.4 Market, By Application

4.5 Market, By Bore Size

4.6 Market, By Industry and Region

4.7 Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand From Construction Industry

5.2.1.2 Growing Use in Mining Equipment

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Material Handling Equipment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increased Concerns Regarding Oil Leaks

5.2.2.2 High Manufacturing and Maintenance Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Lifting Equipment in Shipping Industry

5.2.3.2 Rising Aircraft Manufacturing

5.2.3.3 Growing Focus on Developing Smart Hydraulic Cylinders

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Availability of Substitute Products

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Components of Hydraulic Cylinders

5.4.1 Piston

5.4.2 Cylinder Barrel

5.4.3 Piston Rod

5.4.4 Cylinder Base

5.4.5 Cylinder Head

5.4.6 Cylinder Seal



6 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Double-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

6.2.1 Advantages of Double-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

6.2.2 Disadvantages of Double-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

6.3 Single-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

6.3.1 Advantages of Single-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

6.3.2 Disadvantages of Single-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders



7 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Specification

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Welded Cylinders

7.2.1 Advantages of Welded Hydraulic Cylinders

7.3 Tie-Rod Cylinders

7.3.1 Advantages of Tie-Rod Hydraulic Cylinders

7.4 Telescopic Cylinders

7.4.1 Advantages of Telescopic Hydraulic Cylinders

7.5 Mill-Type Cylinders

7.5.1 Advantages of Mill-Type Hydraulic Cylinders



8 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mobile

8.2.1 Mobile Hydraulic Cylinders to Hold Larger Market Size During Forecast Period

8.3 Industrial

8.3.1 Market for Industrial Hydraulic Cylinders in APAC to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period



9 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Bore Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 <50 MM

9.2.1 Benefits of Hydraulic Cylinders With <50 MM Bore

9.3 50-150 MM

9.3.1 Benefits of Hydraulic Cylinders With 50-150 MM Bore

9.4 >150 MM

9.4.1 Benefits of Hydraulic Cylinders With >150 MM Bore



10 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Construction

10.2.1 Construction Industry to Lead Market, in Terms of Size, During Forecast Period

10.3 Aerospace & Defense

10.3.1 Market for Aerospace & Defense Industry to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

10.4 Material Handling

10.4.1 Welded Market for Material Handling Industry to Hold Largest Size During Forecast Period

10.5 Agriculture

10.5.1 Double-Acting Cylinder Market for Agriculture Industry to Hold Larger Size During Forecast Period

10.6 Mining

10.6.1 Telescopic Cylinder Market for Mining Industry to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

10.7 Automotive

10.7.1 Double-Acting Cylinder Market for Automotive Industry to Hold Larger Size During Forecast Period

10.8 Marine

10.8.1 Welded Cylinder Market for Marine Industry to Hold Largest Size During Forecast Period

10.9 Oil & Gas

10.9.1 Telescopic Cylinder Market for Oil & Gas Industry to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

10.10 Others

10.10.1 Double-Acting Cylinder Market for Other Industries to Grow at Higher CAGR During Forecast Period



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 US to Hold Largest Market Size in North America During Forecast Period

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Canadian Market to Be Driven By Growing Mining Industry

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Mexican Market to Be Driven By Growing Oil & Gas Industry

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Increasing Number of Passenger Vehicles to Drive Market in Germany

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Rising Demand for Material Handling Equipment to Drive Hydraulic Cylinder Market in France

11.3.3 UK

11.3.3.1 Growing Marine Industry to Boost Demand for Hydraulic Cylinders in Uk

11.3.4 Netherlands

11.3.4.1 Rising Demand From Oil & Gas and Maritime Industries to Create Demand for Hydraulic Cylinders in Netherlands

11.3.5 Rest of Europe

11.3.5.1 Expanding Manufacturing Capabilities in Rest of European Countries to Create Demand for Hydraulic Cylinders

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.1.1 Japan to Be Leading Market in APAC, in Terms of Size, During Forecast Period

11.4.2 Australia

11.4.2.1 Increasing Growth in Mining Industry to Boost Market for Hydraulic Cylinders in Australia

11.4.3 China

11.4.3.1 China to Be Fastest-Growing Market in APAC

11.4.4 India

11.4.4.1 Rising Demand for Hydraulic Cylinders From Construction Industry to Boost Market in India

11.4.5 South Korea

11.4.5.1 Growth of Shipbuilding Industry in South Korea to Boost Demand for Hydraulic Cylinders

11.4.6 Rest of APAC

11.4.6.1 Growing Agriculture Industry in Rest of APAC Region to Drive Demand for Hydraulic Cylinders

11.5 RoW

11.5.1 South America

11.5.1.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1.1 Brazil to Hold Largest Size of Market in South America During Forecast Period

11.5.1.2 Argentina

11.5.1.2.1 Increasing Deployment of Material Handling Solutions to Boost Market in Argentina

11.5.1.3 Chile

11.5.1.3.1 Rising Demand for Mining Equipment to Create Demand for Hydraulic Cylinders in Chile

11.5.1.4 Peru

11.5.1.4.1 Market in Peru to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

11.5.2 Middle East

11.5.2.1 Rising Investments in Oil & Gas Sector to Drive Market in Middle East

11.5.3 Africa

11.5.3.1 Growing Demand for Mining Equipment to Create Demand for Hydraulic Cylinders in Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Ranking of Players in Hydraulic Cylinder Market

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Competitive Situations & Trends

12.4.1 Product Launches

12.4.2 Expansions and Partnerships

12.4.3 Acquisitions

12.4.4 Contracts and Agreements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Actuant

13.1.2 Bosch Rexroth

13.1.3 Caterpillar

13.1.4 Eaton

13.1.5 KYB Corporation

13.1.6 Parker Hannifin

13.1.7 SMC Corporation

13.1.8 Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic

13.1.9 Wipro Enterprises

13.1.10 Hydac

13.2 Other Key Players

13.2.1 Burnside Autocyl

13.2.2 Jarp Industries

13.2.3 Kappa Engineering

13.2.4 Ligon Hydraulic Cylinder Group

13.2.5 Marrel

13.2.6 Pacoma

13.2.7 Prince Manufacturing

13.2.8 Standex International

13.2.9 Texas Hydraulics

13.2.10 Weber-Hydraulik



