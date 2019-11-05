Strategic Marketing Executive Kimberly Miller is Latest Addition to Chief Outsiders’ Team of Fractional Chief Marketers

Miller’s broad experiences include chief marketing roles within aerospace, manufacturing and technology industries

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, IL, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketing strategies for today’s SMB and mid-market businesses must include a keen focus on cross-functional accountabilities to ensure programs are in lockstep with consumer expectations. In joining Chief Outsiders’ team of fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs), Kimberly Miller brings a wealth of contemporary go-to-market insights, tempered with the sensibilities required of mid-market businesses to stay competitive in today’s marketplace.

Miller joins more than 70 other part-time CMOs who are available for fractional engagements at Chief Outsiders, one of the nation’s pioneers in the concept of “Executives-as-a-Service.” Miller has particular expertise in helping CEOs in aerospace, manufacturing and technology industries to drive change for top- and bottom-line improvement.

Miller is an accomplished strategic business development/marketing executive who drives accountability and growth through process excellence. Miller most recently served as Global VP/GM Sales and Marketing for manufacturer Rexnord and VP of Marketing for NTN Bearing Corporation.

Among Miller’s successes include a 20 percent revenue increase she helped to trigger as a chief marketer for an aerospace component manufacturer. This goal was accomplished through reprocessing new product development and revising and executing the company’s go-to-market strategy.

“Kimberly is a energetic leader – one who leverages analytical ability, sales, marketing, program management and passion for continuous learning,” said David Vroom, Managing Partner of Chief Outsiders’ Midwest Team. “This process has helped to unlock opportunities, assess ROI and drive commercial and operational excellence within complex industries.”

Miller holds an MBA in finance from the Keller Graduate School of Finance at Devry University; and also earned her BA in Marketing Management at DePaul University.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with 70 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 800 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past six years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

