The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Releases Q3 2019 Sector Report, Highlighting Industry Trends and Metrics

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 05, 2019 -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) today released its most recent quarterly sector report, offering an in-depth look at cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering, and broader global regenerative medicine sector trends and metrics in the third quarter of 2019.



By further curating information provided by ARM’s data partner Informa, the quarterly sector report details industry-specific statistics compiled from 959 cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering, and other regenerative medicine therapeutic developers worldwide, including total financings, partnerships and other deals, clinical trial information, key clinical data events, and ARM’s current strategic priorities.

Amanda Micklus, a senior consultant for Pharma Intelligence at Informa, provided an overview of the commercial, clinical, and regulatory environment in the third quarter of 2019. The report also features commentary from founding members of ARM in honor of the organization’s 10-year anniversary. Excerpts from panels at ARM’s 2019 Meeting on the Mesa included in the report highlight the continued progress and innovation in the sector.

Highlighted findings from the Q3 2019 data report include:

Globally, companies active in gene and cell therapies and other regenerative medicines raised nearly $2.6 billion in the third quarter of 2019, bringing the year-to-date total financings to more than $7.4 billion. The report also includes financial data broken out by technology type and financing type.

There were 1,052 clinical trials underway worldwide at the close of the third quarter of 2019, with more than 60% of those in oncology and 5% in musculoskeletal disorders and central nervous system disorders. The report also includes figures on clinical trials by phase and indication, as well as by technology type.



ARM will continue to update this information through new reports to be released after the close of each quarter, tracking sector performance, key financial information, clinical trials by phase, and significant clinical data events.

The report is available online here, with interactive data and downloadable graphics from the report available here. For more information, please visit www.alliancerm.org or contact Lyndsey Scull at lscull@alliancerm.org.

About the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. ARM also works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its member companies and research organizations. Prior to the formation of ARM in 2009, there was no advocacy organization operating in Washington, D.C. to specifically represent the interests of the companies, research institutions, investors and patient groups that comprise the entire regenerative medicine community. Today, ARM has more than 350 members and is the leading global advocacy organization in this field. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org.

Lyndsey Scull

202 213 7086

lscull@alliancerm.org



