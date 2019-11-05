Global Industrial Cleaning Market Report 2019 - Market Projected to Reach $58.2 Billion by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Cleaning Market by Ingredient Type (Surfactant, Solvent, Chelating Agent), Product Type (General and Metal Cleaners), Application (Manufacturing & Commercial Offices, Healthcare, Retail & Foodservice), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report segments the market for industrial cleaning chemicals based on ingredient type, product type, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions.

A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, and key strategies associated with the market for industrial cleaning chemicals.

The global industrial cleaning chemicals market size is estimated to grow from USD 46.8 billion in 2019 to USD 58.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.5%.

The key players profiled in the report include Diversey Inc. (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), Stepan Company (US), Ecolab (US), Solvay (Belgium), Spartan Chemical Company (US), and Croda International PLC (UK).

Increasing demand from applications is expected to drive the industrial cleaning chemicals market



The industrial cleaning chemicals industry is mainly driven by the increasing demand from various applications, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail & food service, and hospitality, among others.



The manufacturing sector requires regular cleaning to keep the workplace hygienic and safe. Also, machinery cleaning is required regularly to prevent it from early wear & tear and to increase its product life. Similarly, in the healthcare sector, cleaning of surgical, aesthetic, and examining equipment, catheters & tubes, and other instruments are required to keep them hygienic. Hospitality and retail are the sectors where there is direct client interaction, and therefore these industries are very focused on ensuring cleanliness. All these factors contribute to the growth of the industrial cleaning chemicals market.



The rising awareness regarding workplace hygiene will be a major driver for the demand for industrial cleaning chemicals in the future. In developed regions, cleaning regulations are very stringent. Moreover, developing economies are focusing more on cleanliness and hygiene through different initiatives; for instance, Swachh Bharat by the government in India. Hence, all these factors are expected to drive the industrial cleaning chemicals market between 2019 and 2024.



Healthcare to be the fastest-growing segment of the industrial cleaning chemicals market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024



The healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value during the forecast period. Increasing health concerns and heavy investment in the healthcare sector in the recent past are the major reasons for the growth of the healthcare sector in developing economies such as India and China.



The US and Canada are the major contributors to global healthcare expenditure. The awareness regarding hygiene and cleanliness is very high in North America. Additionally, the high disposable income of the population in the US and a high standard of living are supporting the growth of the industrial cleaning chemicals market in the healthcare application.



Surfactants are estimated to account for the largest share of the overall industrial cleaning chemicals industry, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024



Surfactants are the largest ingredient type of industrial cleaning chemicals due to their increasing demand from various applications. The increased awareness regarding hygiene and demand for germ-free, dirt-free, and clean working space is driving the use of surfactants. North America and Europe are mature markets. On the other hand, the market in APAC and the Middle East & Africa is growing because of the rapid industrial growth in these regions.



General cleaners are the largest product type in the overall industrial cleaning chemicals market in terms of value



The consumption of general cleaners is very high in the market. This is mainly due to its consumption in almost every industry. General cleaners include sub-types such as floor care and carpet care. Cleaning of floor and carpet is very common in every industry, which drives the consumption of general cleaners in the industrial cleaning chemicals market.



Rapid industrialization in APAC to drive the demand for industrial cleaning chemicals



APAC industrial cleaning chemicals industry is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the well-established manufacturing industry. The major industrial cleaning chemical markets in APAC are China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea. China is the major hub for manufacturing activities globally and is also one of the largest producers of automobiles.



Also, China is the most populous country in the world, which has resulted in the growth of institutional facilities such as hotels, hospitals, and laundry cleaning, which are also among the largest applications of industrial cleaning chemicals. Moreover, countries such as India and South Korea are also witnessing significant growth rates on account of the growing industrial activities in the region.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Industrial Cleaning Market

4.2 Industrial Cleaning Market Size, By Region

4.3 APAC: Industrial Cleaning Market, By Application and Country

4.4 Industrial Cleaning Market Size, By Ingredient Type

4.5 Industrial Cleaning Market Size, By Product Type

4.6 Industrial Cleaning Market Attractiveness

4.7 Industrial Cleaning Market Size, By Application and Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand From Applications

5.2.1.2 Workplace Hygiene Initiatives

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Government & Environmental Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Green & Bio-Based Industrial Cleaning

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Industry Outlook



6 Industrial Cleaning Market, By Ingredient Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Surfactants

6.2.1 Demand From General Cleaners to Drive the Surfactants Market

6.2.2 Anionic Surfactants

6.2.3 Nonionic Surfactants

6.2.4 Cationic Surfactants

6.2.5 Amphoteric Surfactants

6.3 Solvents

6.3.1 Demand From Metal Cleaning to Drive the Solvents Market

6.4 Chelating Agent

6.4.1 High Performance of Chelating Agents in Hard Water to Drive the Market

6.5 pH Regulators

6.5.1 Demand From Commercial Laundry to Drive the Market

6.6 Solubilizers/Hydrotropes

6.6.1 The Demand From High-Temperature Applications to Drive the Market

6.7 Others



7 Industrial Cleaning Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 General Cleaners

7.2.1 General Cleaners is the Largest Product Type of Industrial Cleaning

7.2.2 Floor Care

7.2.3 Carpet Care

7.3 Metal Cleaners

7.3.1 Metal Cleaners to Be the Fastest-Growing Product Type of Industrial Cleaning

7.4 Disinfectants

7.4.1 Demand From Healthcare Application Will Drive the Market for Disinfectants

7.5 Commercial Laundry

7.5.1 Demand From Healthcare and Hospitality Will Drive the Market

7.6 Dish Washing

7.6.1 Chelating Agent is the Largest Ingredient in Dish Washing

7.7 Oven & Grill Cleaners

7.7.1 pH Regulator is the Largest Ingredient in Oven & Grill Cleaners

7.8 Food Cleaners

7.8.1 Surfactant is the Largest Ingredient in Food Cleaners

7.9 Dairy Cleaners

7.9.1 pH Regulators is the Largest Ingredient in Dairy Cleaners



8 Industrial Cleaning Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Manufacturing & Commercial Offices

8.2.1 Rising Industrialization in Developing Nations is Driving the Market

8.3 Healthcare

8.3.1 Increased Healthcare Expenditure Will Create Favorable Conditions for Market Growth

8.4 Retail & Food Service

8.4.1 APAC Will Drive the Retail & Food Service Application

8.5 Hospitality

8.5.1 Growing Tourism Sector Will Have A Positive Impact on the Market in Western Europe

8.6 Food Processing

8.6.1 Need for Hygiene Will Drive the Market in the Food Processing Segment

8.7 Automotive & Aerospace

8.7.1 Need for Regular Cleaning Will Propel the Market Growth in the Automotive & Aerospace Segment

8.8 Others



9 Industrial Cleaning Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 The Country's High Economic Growth is A Major Driver for the Industrial Cleaning Market

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Strong Presence of Automobile Producers in the Country Will Drive the Market

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Rising Domestic Demand Will Drive the Industrial Cleaning Market

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Developments in Medical Technology and Rising Awareness About Hygiene are Influencing the Market Growth

9.3 North America

9.3.1 US

9.3.1.1 Strong Foothold of Key Players in the Country Acts as A Driver of the Market

9.3.2 Canada

9.3.2.1 Advanced Manufacturing Industry Will Have A Significant Impact on the Market Growth

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.3.1 Rising Foreign Investment is Likely to Propel the Industrial Cleaning Market Growth

9.4 Western Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.1.1 Expansion of the Manufacturing and Healthcare Industries Will Create Favorable Conditions for the Market Growth

9.4.2 France

9.4.2.1 Growth in Various Industries Will Increase the Demand for Industrial Cleaning

9.4.3 UK

9.4.3.1 Rise in Spending on Healthcare Will Drive the UK Industrial Cleaning Market

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.4.1 Increasing Industrial Activities to Drive the Market

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.5.1 Metal Production & Automotive to Drive the Market

9.5 Central & Eastern Europe

9.5.1 Russia

9.5.1.1 Russia is the Largest Industrial Cleaning Market in Central & Eastern Europe

9.5.2 Poland

9.5.2.1 Demand From Manufacturing to Drive the Market

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.1.1 Saudi Arabia is the Largest Industrial Cleaning Market in the Middle East & Africa

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.2.1 Rapid Urbanization is Expected to Propel the Growth of the UAE Market

9.7 South America

9.7.1 Brazil

9.7.1.1 Brazil is the Largest Industrial Cleaning Market in South America

9.7.2 Argentina

9.7.2.1 Growing Healthcare and Tourism Sectors Will Drive the Market



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, Tier 1 Companies

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence

10.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)

10.5.1 Progressive Companies

10.5.2 Responsive Companies

10.5.3 Starting Blocks

10.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.7 Business Strategy Excellence

10.8 Market Share Analysis

10.9 Competitive Scenario

10.9.1 Expansion

10.9.2 Acquisition

10.9.3 New Product Launch

10.9.4 Partnership

10.9.5 Investment



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Diversey Inc.

11.2 Evonik Industries AG

11.3 BASF SE

11.4 The Dow Chemical Company

11.5 Stepan Company

11.6 Spartan Chemical Company, Inc.

11.7 Ecolab

11.8 Solvay

11.9 Pilot Chemical Corp

11.10 Croda International PLC

11.11 Dupont De Nemours Inc.

11.12 Clariant

11.13 Huntsman Corporation

11.14 Enaspol A.S.

11.15 Unger Fabrikker A.S

11.16 Aarti Industries

11.17 EOC Group

11.18 Klk Oleo

11.19 Other Market Players

11.19.1 Satol Chemicals

11.19.2 Arrow Solutions

11.19.3 Arcot Manufacturing Corporation

11.19.4 Nyco Products Company

11.19.5 Chela Ltd.

11.19.6 Emulso Corporation

11.19.7 Prime Industries Ltd.



