Uber for Business Makes It Easier to Manage Courtesy Rides and Enhance Customer Experience

Uber Central and Uber Vouchers redesign aim to drive great customer satisfaction in the automotive sector and other growth areas

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uber for Business today announced several updates to Uber Central and Uber Vouchers, including new functionalities that significantly speed up the process of coordinating courtesy rides for customers and guests, especially for companies in the automotive space. The products are part of Uber for Business and were built to help businesses move their customers using the convenience of ridesharing. The new features, which will be widely available starting today, were developed in-line with user feedback and designed to further equip automotive companies with the necessary tools to elevate customer experience and address transportation needs in real-time.



Providing seamless and efficient transportation solutions for customers represents a large opportunity for the automotive sector. According to industry research , enhancing the customer experience could improve automotive sales by as much as 24%. Adopting courtesy rides solutions through Uber for Business can help businesses build customer satisfaction and loyalty, further supporting their market differentiation efforts.

“Customer satisfaction in the automotive sector can have a profound effect on a business' health,” said Neal Watterson, Global Head of Guest Products & GM, Uber for Business. “The ability to provide exceptional service and easy, efficient transportation — whether it’s to or from a dealership or providing timely roadside assistance — is of increasing importance. The updates to the Uber Central and Uber Vouchers products will better enable our customers to manage and distribute transportation benefits so they can always go the extra mile for their customers.”

New Uber Central and Uber Vouchers features help businesses move their customers

The updated Uber Central supports dealerships and roadside assistance companies by further streamlining the way they arrange on-demand transportation. With new features such as one-click return trips and reordering, businesses are able to service their customer needs and get them on the road to where they’d like to be, faster. Uber Central now also works seamlessly across devices, making it easier to arrange rides on the go using a mobile phone or iPad.

The newly enhanced Uber Vouchers product serves insurance companies and other automotive businesses that offer transportation as a perk, allowing businesses to use ridesharing in place of traditional transportation options such as rental cars. Uber Vouchers now lets companies set-up template in advance and then use these to distribute complimentary rides quickly and easily, putting the convenience of Uber directly into their customers’ hands. Both Uber Central and Uber Vouchers are also available via API integrations.

Automotive customers are rapidly adopting Uber for Business courtesy rides solutions

Uber for Business partners with thousands of companies across categories in the automotive space, including MyKaarma, Urgent.ly, AllState, Progressive and Larry H. Miller Dealerships. The automotive sector was an early adopter of Uber for Business and has been particularly interested in Uber for Business’ solutions to move customers.

"We are always looking to optimize as much of the dealer's process as possible to give back time to service managers, service advisors, and other dealer personnel,” said Ujj Nath, CEO at MyKaarma. “Our Uber Central integration provides dealers with one place to book and track Uber trips for their guests. This will have an immediate impact on guest delays due to waiting for transportation, as well as long term customer loyalty."

“With roadside assistance, time is of the essence, and our partnership with Uber for Business addresses this priority,” said Chris Spanos, CEO and co-founder of Urgent.ly. “In a recent survey, nearly two-thirds of motorists expressed the importance of having a rideshare available in the event of a breakdown, with convenience as the most important factor. Urgent.ly’s partnership with Uber for Business allows motorists to opt for a ride with Uber that allows them to go directly to their next destination, rather than riding in a tow truck to where their car is being repaired."

“Since launching Uber Central in several of our dealerships, I can’t even imagine having to switch back to just a shuttle service! It comes down to ease of use and customer satisfaction,” said Dan Johnson, Vice President, Fixed Operations at Larry H. Miller Dealerships. “Customers appreciate that each ride is custom suited for them. Many of them find it inconvenient to sit through 3 or 4 other customer pickups or drop-offs before it’s their turn. Customers also prefer rides from Uber to receiving a loaner vehicle because it is quicker and easier, with no liability or stress.”

Since launching in 2014, Uber for Business has rapidly expanded into a full set of solutions that support employee commute programs, customer and guest courtesy rides, non-emergency medical transportation through Uber Health, and meal delivery through Uber EATS. The newly enhanced Uber Central and Uber Vouchers products are another example of how Uber for Business is finding innovative ways to help companies navigate their day-to-day transportation needs.

About Uber for Business

Organizations of all sizes across the globe trust Uber for Business to efficiently and reliably move their people—from employees and patients to customers and guests—and their meals. We’re revolutionizing business travel, making it streamlined and economical with the Uber for Business suite of technology solutions and the same Uber available in more than 700 cities across 63 countries. For more, visit uber.com/business .

