Manzanita Naturals Removes Sugar Alcohols from Its Sparkling Waters

Relaunches existing sparkling water line, adds Lime, Grapefruit and Tangerine flavors

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manzanita Naturals, the premium cannabis-infused beverage company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, today announced the relaunch of its THC-infused Grape Bliss and Strawberry Bliss sparkling waters, removing sugar substitutes. With the move, the company launched two new flavors: Lime, Grapefruit and Tangerine, all also sugar free.



“One of the things we do at Manzanita is constantly talk to our customers,” said Manzanita Naturals CEO Andrew Amend. “As a company we aim to be flexible and appeal to consumer tastes and they challenged us to edit our recipe and remove sugar substitutes. We listened and now all of our flavors have everything our customers want – 10 milligrams of THC, zero calories, no cannabis taste and where applicable, a strong citrus flavor – without added sweeteners.”

Previously, Manzanita Naturals used the sugar substitute erythritol to sweeten its sparkling waters without affecting the calorie and sugar content. With zero calories and no effect on insulin levels, erythritol has become a popular sweetener in products and for those adhering to ketogenic, low sugar and diabetic diets. However, changing customer tastes and the desire to consume products with easy-to-pronounce ingredients spurred Manzanita Naturals to edit its recipes. The new formulation took approximately eight months to develop and achieve the crisp, clean, cannabis-free taste customers are seeking. Through the use of new emulsion technology, all sparkling waters contain all-natural ingredients and are flavored through the use of essential oils.

The relaunched Grape Bliss and Strawberry Bliss sparkling waters, now simply named Grape and Strawberry, and new Lime, Grapefruit and Tangerine flavors are available now in Manzanita Naturals’ revamped packaging that includes a zigzag design and QR code leading customers to lab test results and additional content.

ABOUT MANZANITA NATURALS

Manzanita Naturals is a premium cannabis-infused edibles company based in San Francisco, California. Manzanita launched in 2017 with a promise to uphold three ideals: quality, innovation, and craftsmanship. Those principles inform every decision Manzanita makes and goes into every beverage they craft. They source only the best natural ingredients and refuse to cut corners in their brewing and infusing processes. Manzanita's products include THC-infused sodas in lemon-lime, ginger root and natural cola; calorie-free sparkling waters in grape, strawberry, lime and grapefruit and the quick shots, Kwik Zzz's in elderberry and Kwik Ease in lemon-ginger. Manzanita’s premium cannabis is CO2 extracted and rigorously tested to ensure their drinks are always microbe- and pesticide-free. For more information, visit manzanitanaturals.com.

Manzanita Naturals Lime Seltzer THC-infused Lime seltzer – one of three new flavors launched by Manzanita Naturals this month



