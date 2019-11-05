Southern California Hospice Foundation Hosts Special Event to Kickoff Construction & Receive Blessings for the Heavenly Home

The Nonprofit Selects the First Day of National Hospice & Palliative Care Month to Advocate & Raise Awareness for the Value of a Loving Hospice Home

/EIN News/ -- MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern California Hospice Foundation (SCHF) welcomed more than 60 guests to the Construction Kickoff & Blessing Ceremony for the new Heavenly Home on Friday. The event marks the first celebration for this long-anticipated endeavor. The Heavenly Home will be the first-of-its-kind residential end-of-life care home in Orange County, providing physical and spiritual support for terminally ill patients, allowing them to face their final days in a loving environment surrounded by friends and family.

Shaun Moss, Chief Operating Officer of Companion Management Group and Secretary/Treasurer of SCHF’s Board of Directors, gave the event’s welcome message and introduced SCHF’s Executive Director, Michelle Wulfestieg. The Heavenly Home is the culmination of a multi-year capital campaign and concerted effort by many parties to bring this unique facility to the Orange County region. Wulfestieg expressed her gratitude for everyone attending the private event and their role in making this vision a reality for the nonprofit.

“This is an incredible moment for Southern California Hospice Foundation,” said Wulfestieg. “The Heavenly Home started as a dream and took the hard work and dedication of so many to become a reality. With today’s construction kick-off and the blessing of the home by Hospice Chaplain Randy Hill, we are one step closer to serving the needs of terminally ill patients in their final weeks of life. We could think of no better time than the first day of National Hospice & Palliative Care Month to celebrate bringing this project to fruition.”

Chaplain Hill blessed the home and its future residents, employees, and professional and volunteer staff, while local vocalist Natalie Duran closed the speaking portion of the event with an acapella version of Amazing Grace. The Construction Kickoff & Blessing Ceremony was also an opportunity for Wulfestieg and her team to recognize those who have given of their time, talent, and treasure to bring the vision for the Heavenly Home to life. From major donors (each of whom has donated $50,000 or more) to the leadership team—comprised of Board Members, the Hospice Advisory Council, and Heavenly Home Task Force—those honored have served alongside the SCHF team to drive the fundraising, acquisition and, now, construction phases of the home.

The six-bedroom Heavenly Home is to be retrofitted to accommodate the services and resources that will provide comfort and care for patients in their last days including housekeeping, coordination with medical hospice, arts and music programs, massage treatments, and grooming. Celebrated interior designer Bethany Campbell of The Posh Home Lifestyle & Interiors will be styling all the home’s indoor spaces, while landscape architect Charles Trowbridge & Associates will construct an outdoor dining area and rose garden.

Major donors were honored with a symbolic crystal keepsake of the Heavenly Home and an engraved hammer commemorating the kickoff. The leadership team also received engraved hammers, as well as hard hats. Guests of the event were asked to write down prayers or make donations that were then placed in paper houses and hung in the home’s backyard apple tree. All guests were presented with a selection of prayer rocks with various sentiments printed on them and asked to choose the one that spoke to them to take home.

ABOUT SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA HOSPICE FOUNDATION

The Southern California Hospice Foundation was established in 2002 to promote awareness of palliative care options for terminally ill children and adults. The Foundation helps to enhance the well-being of patients nearing end-of-life, with needs that lie outside of the hospice benefit, such as food, transportation, utility bills and granting final wishes. Generous donations and compassionate efforts support programs uniquely focused on improving quality of life. For more information, please visit www.socalhospicefoundation.org .

ABOUT THE HEAVENLY HOME

Launching in 2021, the Heavenly Home is designed to meet the physical, spiritual, and emotional needs of those facing the final leg of life’s journey. Southern California Hospice Foundation (SCHF) is establishing this first-of-its-kind residential end-of-life care home in Orange County to provide a loving environment for terminally ill patients and their families, giving them the freedom to focus on the things that matter most. With the Heavenly Home, SCHF is revolutionizing end-of-life care, focusing on patients holistically. The home will operate on a sliding scale, supplemented by generous philanthropic donations, ensuring that the needs of all patients are met. Now, with the launch of the Million Dollar Match campaign donations will go twice as far: all donations will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $1 million. For more information, please visit www.socalhospicefoundation.org/heavenly-home .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sebastian Moradi, 714-573-0899 x224

sebastian@echomediateam.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40ce15f8-ce9a-40f2-83bd-51219f9214d0

Heavenly Home Construction Kickoff Southern California Hospice Foundation hosts the Heavenly Home Construction Kickoff event.



