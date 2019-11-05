FOSTER FARMS DONATES THANKSGIVING TURKEY TO FEED MORE THAN 100,000 INDIVIDUALS STRUGGLING WITH FOOD INSECURITY

The company calls on others to join them in supporting West Coast food banks in the fight against hunger

/EIN News/ -- Livingston, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, family-owned Foster Farms kicks off its annual West Coast Thanksgiving turkey donation program. Working with local food banks from San Diego to Seattle, the company will deliver enough turkey to help make a Thanksgiving dinner possible for more than 100,000 people in need.

Despite a strong economy, millions of Americans still struggle with food insecurity. On the West Coast alone, more than six million people are food insecure. In California, nearly one in eight adults – and one in five children – do not receive the daily minimum sustenance recommended by the USDA.

Foster Farms formally began its Thanksgiving turkey donation program in 2008 and, since that time, has provided assistance to more than one million West Coast residents. Among Foster Farms’ longtime partners in the fight against hunger is Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services , which will receive nearly 13,000 pounds of turkey to support its annual holiday food drive.

“It’s hard to believe that in Sacramento – the ‘Farm to Fork’ capital of California – despite the abundance of so much locally grown food, too many of our friends and neighbors go hungry,” said Blake Young, president and CEO of Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services. “Foster Farms has always stepped up to help out, and their generous donation will not only provide much needed protein, but also help to raise awareness in the community.”

“Foster Farms has benefited from the loyalty of West Coast families from generation to generation. We feel a responsibility to respond in kind, especially at this time of year, when everyone deserves the comfort of a Thanksgiving meal,” said Ira Brill, Foster Farms’ vice president communications.

Foster Farms encourages others to join them in the fight against hunger and to donate to their local food bank. Among the foodbanks receiving donations this year are:

Second Harvest Food Bank

Manteca, Calif.

Donate Here

SF-Marin Food Bank

San Francisco

Donate Here

Northwest Harvest

Seattle

Donate Here

Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services

Sacramento, Calif.

Donate Here

Oregon Food Bank

Portland, Ore.

Donate Here

Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank

San Diego

Donate Here

Foster Farms provides Thanksgiving home cooks turkey tips, cooking times, recipes and support online at https://www.fosterfarms.com/campaigns/thanksgiving/. Having a turkey conundrum? Between November 18 and December 4, consumers can call for live phone support from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST on weekdays at 1-800-255-7227. Last year, Foster Farms representatives answered nearly 3,000 turkey-related calls, emails, and social media questions.

About Foster Farms

Since 1939, West Coast families have depended on Foster Farms for premium quality chicken and turkey products. Family-owned and operated, the company continues its legacy of excellence and commitment to quality established by its founders, Max and Verda Foster. Foster Farms specializes in fresh, all-natural chicken and turkey products free of preservatives, additives or injected sodium enhancers. Based in California’s Central Valley, with ranches in the Pacific Northwest, the company’s fresh chicken and turkey are produced in or near each region served. Foster Farms also produces delicious pre-marinated, ready-to-cook and fully cooked products that meet the quality and convenience needs of today’s home cooks, retailers, warehouse clubs and foodservice customers. The company’s commitment to excellence, honesty, quality, service and people is a source of great pride, and, a longtime family tradition.

Food safety is Foster Farms' highest priority and the company would like to remind consumers to always follow safe handling, preparation and storage guidelines for the preparation of fresh poultry products. All fresh poultry products should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit as measured by a meat thermometer to ensure safety. Visit www.fosterfarms.com to learn more.

