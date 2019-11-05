Innovation Group Unveils IG Gateway, a Mobile, Unified Cloud Platform for Property & Auto Claims Coordination

A Converged and fully Automated Digital Hub that streamlines the Claims journey for Insurers, Customers and the Network from FNOL to Settlement, Eliminating Delays and Escalations

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMA Show -- Innovation Group , an international insurance claims administrator for auto, property, body shops, fleet and leasing operators with 1,200 global clients, today announced official release of its cloud-based, integrated and scalable mobile claims management application that enables all parties to track/manage claims processing from FNOL to settlement.



A digital hub for all stakeholders in the claims process, the Innovation Group platform brings complete transparency to the claims process and is accessible by adjusters, contractors, body shops and fleet operators, policyholders and insurers, via a responsive application that supports desktop, tablet and mobile devices.

“Whether a claim resolution takes one week or 12 months, all parties need to know what the status is and how the repair is progressing," said Pete Douglas, COO, Innovation Group (IG).

“Whether it's an auto or home that needs to be repaired, IG’s Gateway employs machine learning technology to crunch thousands of data points to recommend the right repairer for that customer in that exact moment of time. Policyholders and insurers will have peace of mind knowing that their claim is being expedited professionally and all stakeholders will be operating from the same base of facts.”



Hosted globally within Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure, the digital hub is highly secure, scalable and adaptive.

Using IG’s Gateway responsive customer view, customers will be able to log a First Notice of Loss (FNOL) from any device. Gateway will automatically and intelligently recommend an Innovation Group-certified and highly vetted body shop or home repair contractor based on factors such as location, damage, historic metrics, quality of service and insurer and customer preference. All parties can monitor the progression of the claim through to completion, and each will receive equal transparency on claims status and can use the platform for the sharing of supporting documents, photos, work orders on equipment, parts and materials, etc.

IG’s Gateway is a best-in-class claims journey management system, managing all contractor and supplier networks and guiding the end user through the process, tracking milestones that happen in sequence throughout the duration of the claim. All affiliated stakeholders are made aware of the many different actions that need to happen, holding parties accountable while guiding them through the claims process from FNOL to settlement, keeping everyone up to date and satisfied. Any delays are reported via proactive alerts. The claim status itself defines the customer journey.

As a result, IG’s Gateway has the ability to dramatically reduce delays and prevent problem escalation, lowering indemnity and operational spend while improving overall CX and retention.

About Innovation Group

Innovation Group manages critical incidents in the car and home on behalf of the world’s leading insurers, brokers and fleet managers, together with warranty and service plan provision for many automotive manufacturers globally. Our solutions are supported by a word-class supplier network, outstanding people and sophisticated technology platforms which integrate seamlessly with clients.

Innovation Group employs over 3,000 people world-wide, operating from offices in the UK, Spain, Germany, Poland, Belgium, USA, South Africa and Australia. The Group serves over 1,200 clients, comprising 15 of the top 20 global general insurers and 3 of the top 5 fleet and lease management companies globally.

For more information about Innovation Group, please visit www.innovation-group.com .

Press Contact:

Victor Cruz, Principal

MediaPR.net, Inc.

vcruz@mediapr.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.