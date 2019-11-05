Data Historian Market Outlook 2019-2025: World Market to Record a CAGR of 4.6%
The Data Historian market worldwide is projected to grow by US$302.8 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.6%.
Production Tracking, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$303.1 Million by the year 2025, Production Tracking will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.
In Japan, Production Tracking will reach a market size of US$29.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$61.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
