Data Historian Market Outlook 2019-2025: World Market to Record a CAGR of 4.6%

The Data Historian market worldwide is projected to grow by US$302.8 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.6%.



Production Tracking, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$303.1 Million by the year 2025, Production Tracking will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.



In Japan, Production Tracking will reach a market size of US$29.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$61.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



An Insight into Data Historian

Evolution of Data Historians into Data Infrastructure

Outlook

Oil & Gas Industry Holds the Largest Share

Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration (2017-2025): Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion

Asia-Pacific to Foster Fastest Growth

Data Historian Becomes Distributed

Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Historian Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



IIoT and the Changing Relevance of Data Historian

Growing Investments in IoT by Manufacturing Firms Turns the Focus on Making IoT Deliver Business Value Via Analytics: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025

Process Historians Aid Digital Transformation

Historian Emerges as an Useful Tool for Production Tracking

Predictive Analytics Leverage Data Historian

Analytics Receives New Significance as IoT Ecosystems Evolve & Data Growth Spirals, Making Aggregation & Analysis Buzzwords for IoT Success & Value Creation: Global Market for Data Analytics (In US$ Billion) by Type for the Years 2018 and 2023

Advantages of Predictive Maintenance by % Share

Machine Learning Emerges as an Evolving Application Platform

Expanding Volumes of Industrial Big Data Sets the Demand for Data Historian

Massive Volumes of Big Data Generated by IoT Accelerates the Criticality of Big Data Analytics and Technologies to Create Real World IoT Benefits: Global IoT Big Data (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2018 and 2020

Strong Growth of Smart Manufacturing Concepts to Drive the Importance of Big Data in Predictive Asset Maintenance, Supply Chain/Inventory Planning, Energy Management & Process Management: Global Market for Smart Manufacturing (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

