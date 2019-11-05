The Asia Pacific nurse call systems market is expected to reach US$ 649.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 265.4 Mn in 2018

The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 10. 8% from 2019-2027. The high growth of the market is anticipated on account of the rising geriatric population in Asia Pacific. Aging leads to cellular and molecular damage over a period of time.

This eventually leads to reduction in in physical and mental capacity, thus leading to development of multiple diseases and ultimately death.Thus the growing ageing population in the Asia Pacific region will boost the demand for nurse call system, increasing the growth of the market.



According to a report of United Nation (2017), in Asia approximately 549.2 million people were 60 years old or more and is estimated to reach 1273.2 million by 2050. Furthermore, the United Nations Population Fund also reported that the number of ageing people in the Asia-Pacific region is growing at an unprecedented rate. It also predicted that by 2050, one in four people in Asia Pacific region will be over 60 years old. Furthermore, according to world population review, Japan is the world’s oldest country as it has approximately 26.7% of people aged 65 or older.

In 2018, Asia Pacific nurse call systems market held a market share of 21.19% of the global nurse call systems market. The integrated communication systems segment expected to dominate its market share and was valued at US$ 137.33 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 347.92 Mn by 2027. On the other hand, Integrated Communication Systems segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 11.2% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Similarly, in 2018 wired systems segment by technology was valued at US$ 198.22 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 478.37 Mn by 2027 and is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Additionally, in 2018 emergency medical alarms segment by application was valued at US$ 126.92 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 320.24 Mn by 2027 and is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the hospitals segment held a largest market share of 55.7% of the nurse call systems market, in 2018. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as it is the primary care center for most of the population.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for nurse call systems market included in the report are, Alzheimer’s & Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI), United Nations Population Fund, World Health Organization, India Brand Equity Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association among others.

