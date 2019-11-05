Asia Pacific Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Type ; Insulation Material ; Application

The Asia Pacific low smoke halogen free cable market accounted for US$ 824. 1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10. 3% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 2,108. 8 Mn in 2027.

The Stringent building fire compliances and regulations and Need for additional safety in fire-prone buildings and confined spaces are boosting the low smoke halogen free cable market growth. Moreover, the necessity for a safe and efficient cabling infrastructure inside buildings due to increasing urbanization is expected to boost the low smoke halogen free cable market. The cable products comprise of copper conductors, optical fibers enveloped in a protective sheath. The outer protective sheath of the wire largely depends upon the application of the wire to be put to use. If the wire needs to be laid down at locations that are subjected to extreme environmental conditions, an additional protective layer of polymeric material is used. This polymeric material offers strength, durability, and reliability to the finished cable product. For a large number of years, these cables have incorporated additives, resins, and other halogenated products that pose a severe risk to human lives in case of occurrence of any fire incidence. Cables that contain halogenated materials are also responsible for the formation of Carbon Monoxide (CO) gas during combustion that further enhances the risk. The use of LSHF cables eliminates such risks and provide increased security to the surroundings from any catastrophic damage. These LSHF cables are particularly effective in the crowded and confined spaces where the risk of toxicity and corrosion generated from the smoke is fairly high. The extent of potential damages caused by the use of traditional polymeric cables and the growing demands for enhanced safety in the confined spaces is anticipated to contribute to the steady growth of low smoke halogen free cable market in the coming years.



The low smoke halogen free cable market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries.Moreover, the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years.



In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by governmental bodies to accelerate the low smoke halogen free cable market.For instance, the government of the emerging economies of Asian countries is committed to focus on attracting FDI for the development of their economy.



This would result in increased investment in commercial infrastructure development. Thus, deployment of low smoke halogen free cable is anticipated to witness growth in the Asia Pacific region.

The APAC low smoke halogen free cable market by insulation material is dominated by the polypropylene segment in the year 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance showcasing a substantial growth rate in the forecast period.Polypropylene (PP) is similar to polyethylene in many aspects, mainly in electrical properties.



PP is flexible and tough, especially when copolymerized with the ethylene.This polymer is majorly used as an insulation material.



Typically, it is harder than polyethylene, which further makes it suitable for thin wall insulations. Moreover, Polypropylene material is very cost-effective and is widely used in transit applications.

The overall low smoke halogen free cable market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the low smoke halogen free cable market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the low smoke halogen free cable market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Asia Pacific region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the low smoke halogen free cable market. Some of the players present in low smoke halogen free cable market are BASF SE, Borealis AG, DowDuPont Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Nexans SA, Prysmian Group, Mexichem Specialty Compounds, Shanghai Kaibo Compounds Factory Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp among others.

