Global Infant Formula Market (2019 Edition) – World Market - Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)

Executive Summary The Infant Formula market was valued at USD 42,392. 24 Million in the year 2018. Global Infant Formula market is expected to grow due to a number of factors for instance rapid urbanization in emerging economies, growing health concern among the consumers in developing region and rising demand by working women population due to lack of time to breastfeed the baby.

In addition, ever growing urban and working population align with rising income and old population is fuelling the infant formula market.



Global Infant Formula Market is primarily driven by growing urbanization and shifting consumers inclinations from breastfeed to organic infant formula due to lack of time for breastfeed the baby and on the other hand the ever-rising working population is diverting the consumer towards the consumption of infant formula products.



Among the regions, Asia Pacific Infant Formula Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by high population increased disposable income, busy lifestyle, and rising standards of living in the region in addition to high healthcare awareness.



Scope of the Report

Global Infant Formula Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Infant Formula Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by Product Type: Infant Milk, Growing-up Milk, Follow on Milk and Specialty Milk

• By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Pharmacies & Others



Regional Infant Formula Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Infant Formula Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by Product Type: Infant Milk, Growing-up Milk, Follow on Milk and Specialty Milk

• By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Pharmacies & Others



Country Analysis - U.S. Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Infant Formula Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by Product Type: Infant Milk, Growing-up Milk, Follow on Milk and Specialty Milk

• By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Pharmacies & Others



Company Analysis – Abbott Laboratories, Danone, Hain Celestial, Nestle, Yili Group Ltd., HiPP-Gruppe, Kraft Heinz, Reckitt Benckiser, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd & Campbell Soup Company.



Other Report Highlights

• Competitive Landscape – Sales, Segments, Market Share, Business Strategies

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Forces Analysis.

• SWOT Analysis.



