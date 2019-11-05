Global Vacuum Furnace Market - Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)

Executive Summary The Global Vacuum furnace market was valued at USD 689. 64 Million in the year 2018. The rise in investments in vehicle manufacturing plants from the developed and developing countries, owing to factors such as growing population and the growth in disposable incomes is driving the market of vacuum furnace.

Vendors are rapidly focusing on collaborating heat treatment processes like carburizing, quenching, tempering and among others with additive manufacturing (AM), since it will help in minimizing the cost of production of metallic products, with specific metallurgical properties, which is augmenting the demand. The growing automobile and aerospace industry contribute the demand for commercial vehicles and aviation equipment hence the demand for heat treating process increases. Also, increase in the usage of heat-treating process in construction industry estimates the global vacuum furnace market growth.



Among the regions, Asia Pacific Vacuum Furnace Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by rapid industrialization in growing economies of APAC regions like India, china and Japan. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are investing heavily on the R & D to offer innovative products to the end users and to cater the demand for heat treatment solutions, which is anticipated to propel the market.



Changing trends to use vacuum furnace instead of a blast furnace is on the rise owing to its benefits over the traditional furnace, such as eco-friendly nature and reduced carbon dioxide emissions. Additionally, improving the level of furnace maintainability and controllability by applying Internet of Things (IoT) concept and systems integration is creating an opportunity for the market to grow.



Scope of the Report

Global Vacuum Furnace Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Vacuum Furnace Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by Process Type: Brazing, Hardening, Carburizing, Others

• Analysis by Application Type: Aerospace, Automotive, Tool & Die, Power, Others



Regional Vacuum Furnace Market - Americas, Europe, APAC, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Vacuum Furnace Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by Process Type: Brazing, Hardening, Carburizing, Others

• Analysis by Application Type: Aerospace, Automotive, Tool & Die, Power, Others



Country Wise Vacuum Furnace Market- U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, U.K., China, Japan, South Korea (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Vacuum Furnace Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by Process Type: Brazing, Hardening, Carburizing, Others

• Analysis by Application Type: Aerospace, Automotive, Tool & Die, Power, Others



Company Analysis – ULVAC Inc., Ipsen International Holding, G-M Enterprises, Vac Aero International Inc., SECO/WARWICK Group, IHI Machinery and Furnace Co., Ltd., Chugai Ro Co. Ltd, ALD Vacuum Technologies Gmbh, BMI Fours Industriels, Gasbarre Products, Inc.



Other Report Highlights

• Competitive Landscape - Sales, Segments, Market Share, Business Strategies

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Forces Analysis.

• SWOT Analysis.



