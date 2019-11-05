The global single-use bioprocessing system market at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period

Global Single-use Bioprocessing System Market: About this market This single-use bioprocessing system market analysis considers sales from bags and mixers, bioreactors and fermenters, filtration devices and sampling systems, bioprocess containers, and other products.

Our report also provides a detailed analysis of the market Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the bags and mixers segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as low contamination and the reduction in downtimes by eliminating the need for cleaning validation, will play a significant role in the bags and mixers product segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global single-use bioprocessing system market report looks at factors such as the substantial use of single-use technology to achieve lower costs and higher productivity, the increasing use of single-use technologies to minimize the risk of contamination, and the high demand for biopharmaceuticals to treat various diseases. However, issues related to extractables and leachables in polymeric systems, scale up issues in commercial applications of single-use technologies, and validation issues while selecting suppliers and integrators may hamper the growth of the single-use bioprocessing system industry over the forecast period.



Global Single-use Bioprocessing System Market: Overview

Substantial use of single-use technology to achieve lower costs and higher productivity

The use of SUB systems in commercial-scale production eliminates the need to perform clean validation and SIP, reducing the cost and time spent on sterilization, maintenance, and cleaning of metal systems. The use of such disposable technologies also reduces the initial costs associated with quality control. Thus, leading to the intense competition among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies which in turn, increases the need to develop rapid and low-cost capacities without compromising on the quality and safety of products. This leads to the expansion of the global single-use bioprocessing system market at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Product advances and automation

The advanced SUB systems have optimized the production process and eliminated the need for additional manpower. This has led the vendors to start integrating their products with industrial automation platforms such as sensors, probes, processing software, and customizing automation capabilities to suit end-user needs. These developments is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global single-use bioprocessing system market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading single-use bioprocessing system manufacturers, that include 3M Co., Avantor Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Danaher Corp., Eppendorf AG, General Electric Co., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Solaris Biotechnology Srl., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Also, the single-use bioprocessing system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

