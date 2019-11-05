Global Bioactive Ingredients Market: About this market This bioactive ingredients market analysis considers the demand in dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages, personal care, and animal nutrition applications.

Our report also finds the sales of bioactive ingredients in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the dietary supplements segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising geriatric population will play a vital role in helping the dietary supplements segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global bioactive ingredients report looks at factors such as significant growth in food and beverage industry, aging population driving spending dietary supplements, and the wide reach of vendors through organized retailing. However, stability concerns regarding bioactive ingredients, associated health concerns, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the bioactive ingredients industry over the forecast period.



Global Bioactive Ingredients Market: Overview

Increasing spending on dietary supplements by the aging population

The demand for dietary supplements is growing from people nearing retirement age. The proper intake of dietary supplements helps in delaying the onset of various diseases and disorders in the geriatric population. Hence, supplement manufacturers are increasingly targeting this consumer segment by providing specialized products for age-related disorders, such as supplements for heart and bones. The increasing awareness about the nutritional benefits of vitamin and mineral premixes will lead to the expansion of the global bioactive ingredients market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Growing adoption of health and wellness food products

The rising prevalence of diseases and ailments, such as obesity, diabetes, stress, and high blood pressure, has induced people to become increasingly aware of the quality of ingredients used in foods and beverages. This has resulted in the increasing demand for health and wellness food products that provide several health and functional benefits to consumers. Bioactive ingredients-based food and beverage products are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibers, and have low calorific value. Hence, the health benefits of bioactive ingredients and growing health awareness among consumers will boost the growth of the overall market.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global bioactive ingredients market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bioactive ingredients manufacturers, that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc., Nestlé SA, and Roquette Frères SA.

Also, the bioactive ingredients market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

