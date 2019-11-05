The cell analysis market is expected to reach USD 22.7 billion by 2024 from USD 16.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.2%

during the forecast period. This market is experiencing significant growth due to factors such as increasing government funding for cell-based research and the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Analysis Market by Product, Process, End User - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03571246/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high installation and implementation costs of cell analysis systems and inadequate infrastructure and R&D funding in emerging economies may hinder the pace of market growth.



The cell identification segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on process, the global cell analysis market is segmented into cell identification, cell viability, cell signaling pathway/signal transduction, cell proliferation, cell counting & quality control, cell interaction, cell structure study, target identification & validation, and single-cell analysis.In 2018, the cell identification segment commanded the largest share of the global cell analysis market.



This is primarily attributed to the high usage of this process to identify cancerous cells and common food-borne diseases.



Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs to witness the highest growth in the cell analysis market.



Based on end users, the cell analysis market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs, cell culture collection repositories, and other end users.The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



These facilities use cell analysis instruments and consumables during various stages of drug discovery, drug research and development, pharmacokinetics, toxicology, and clinical studies. Growing regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines, increasing pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and commercial expansion of various pharmaceutical companies are driving the growth of this end-user segment.



North America to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the cell analysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the cell analysis market.



Factors such as the presence of a favorable business environment, growing government support through funds and grants, growing number of research activities, rising number of drug discovery initiatives by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies in the US, and the strong presence of key players in this region are driving the growth of the cell analysis market in North America.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 36%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 19%

• By Designation - C-level: 33%, D-level: 40%, and Others: 27%

• By Region - North America: 35%, Europe: 27%, Asia Pacific: 18%, Latin America: 16%, Middle East and Africa: 4%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US)

• GE Healthcare (US)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Agilent Technologies (US)

• Olympus Corporation (Japan)

• Promega Corporation (US)

• PerkinElmer (US)

• Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland)

• Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

• Carl Zeiss (Germany)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

• Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

• BioStatus Limited (UK)

• NanoCellect Biomedical (US)

• Cell Biolabs, Inc. (US)

• Creative Bioarray (US)

• Meiji Techno (US)

• Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global cell analysis market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, process, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall cell analysis market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their business better and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03571246/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.