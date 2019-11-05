Global Travel Luggage Market (2019 Edition) – World Market - Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)

Executive Summary The Global Travel Luggage Market was valued at USD 16,873. 70 million the year 2018. Global Travel Luggage market is expected to grow due to a number of factors that includes rapid new product launches with attractive designs, enhanced functionality and durability coupled with increasing consumer interests in leisure travel and rising preference for luggage brands as lifestyle products.

In addition, increasing domestic and international tourism is resulting in growing demand for Travel Luggage at significant rate.



With improving connectivity, decreasing air travel cost, development of supporting travel & tourism infrastructure and rising per capita income, people are willing to travel far off places and explore new things which is ultimately benefiting the global Travel Luggage market.



Among the regions, Asia Pacific Travel Luggage Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by high population increased disposable income, increasing number of globetrotters leading to higher spending on leisure travel and foreign spending.



Scope of the Report

Global Travel Luggage Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Travel Luggage Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by Price Point: Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury

• By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales & Others



Regional Travel Luggage Market - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Travel Luggage Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by Price Point: Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury

• By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales & Others



Country Analysis - U.S. Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, China, India & Japan (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Travel Luggage Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by Price Point: Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury

• By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales & Others



Company Analysis – Samsonite International S.A., RIMOVA, Briggs & Riley Travelware, VIP Industries Ltd., VF Corporation, DELSEY, Fox Luggage Inc.



Other Report Highlights

• Competitive Landscape - Sales Comparison, Market Share, Geographical Presence

• Leading Companies

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Forces Analysis.

• SWOT Analysis.



