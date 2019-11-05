Global Animal Genetics Market: About this market This animal genetics market analysis considers sales from live animal, genetic testing services, and genetic materials. Our report also provides a detailed analysis of the market in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW.

In 2019, the live animal segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing export of live animals will play a significant role in maintaining the market segment’s market position. Also, our global animal genetics market report looks at factors such as the growing consumption of animal-derived food products, growing focus on research and development in animal genetics, and growing demand for genetic testing services to reduce livestock diseases. However, stringent regulations on animal genetic products, shortage of skilled professionals to perform genetic testing, and the growing use of synthetic technologies in meat production may hamper the growth of the animal genetics industry over the forecast period.



Global Animal Genetics Market: Overview

Growing demand for genetic testing services to reduce livestock diseases

The significant consumption of animal-derived food products and the advent of technology have increased the use of genetic selection, cross-breeding technologies, and genetic testing services. The essential need to prevent the spread of a disease, as an epidemic, among the livestock population, is encouraging vendors to focus on developing advanced animal genetic testing methods through collaborative partnerships with universities and research institutions. This will lead to the expansion of the global animal genetics market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Focus on the development of sustainable livestock

The growing popularity of the sustainable concept has also influenced the livestock industry. The governments across the world are focusing on implementing policies to ensure sustainable livestock farming practices. The policies extensively focus on the maintenance of optimum conditions for animal healthcare and the use of genomic technologies to improve animal productivity and feed conversion efficiency. Therefore, vendors are offering products that can sustain in multiple environments without compromising productivity. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global animal genetics market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of a few leading animal genetics companies, that include Animal Genetics Inc., AquaGen AS, Aviagen Group, Coöperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a., Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc., Genus Plc, Hendrix Genetics BV, Neogen Corp., Topigs Norsvin, and Zoetis Inc.

Also, the animal genetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This will help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

