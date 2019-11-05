Global Dental Infection Control Products Market: About this market This dental infection control products market analysis considers sales from both consumables and equipment. Our report also provides a detailed analysis of the market in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW.

In 2019, the consumable products segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the prevention from cross-contamination and infection transmission risks will play a significant role in helping the consumable products segment maintain its market position. Also, our global dental infection control products market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, high demand for dental care and digital dentistry, and rising initiatives to increase awareness and customer training. However, shortage of dentists, availability of counterfeit or pirated products, and limited reimbursements may hamper the growth of the dental infection control products industry over the forecast period.



Global Dental Infection Control Products Market: Overview

High demand for dental care and digital dentistry

The high demand for digital dentistry with the introduction of the digital devices such as intraoral and extraoral devices, face scanners, and cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) has induced several vendors to introduce processing software such as computer-aided design (CAD) with new aesthetic materials, as well as new prototyping tools such as 3D printing to provide end-users with better access to oral care. Therefore, the adoption of digital dentistry will lead to the expansion of the global dental infection control products market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Vendor focus on strengthening presence in emerging markets

The rising number of dedicated dental hospitals, availability of access to advanced technologies, and growing awareness about oral care will increase the adoption of dental infection control products. Thus, encouraging the vendors to adopt strategies such as acquisitions, establishments of new R&D centers and manufacturing units, partnerships with manufacturers or distributors and new product launches will influence the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global dental infection control products market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental infection control products manufacturers, that include 3M Co., Cantel Medical Corp., COLTENE Group, Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc., GC Corp., L’Air Liquide SA, Owens & Minor Inc., Quadralene Ltd., and Young Innovations Inc.

Also, the dental infection control products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

