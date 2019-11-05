The QCL market projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9%

during 2019–2025. The quantum cascade laser (QCL) market is projected to grow from USD 355 million in 2019 to USD 422 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3. 9% during the forecast period. Increasing the use of quantum cascade lasers in gas sensing and chemical detection applications and growing demand for quantum cascade lasers in healthcare applications are the key factors driving the growth of the quantum cascade laser market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Quantum Cascade Laser Market by Packaging Type, Operation Mode, Fabrication Technology, End User And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838911/?utm_source=GNW





The QCL market for Distributed feedback fabrication technology to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The market for distributed feedback fabrication technology is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.Distributed feedback (DFB) QCLs are the most widely used QCLs.



These are single-mode QCLs and can be operated in both continuous wave mode and pulsed mode.In this type, the single-mode operation can be achieved even at higher operating currents.



They are deployed in gas sensing devices in the industrial sector.



The Industrial End Use is expected to hold the largest share of the quantum cascade laser market in 2019

The industrial end-user is expected to hold the largest quantum cascade laser market share in 2019.The most important applications of QCLs are gas sensing and measurement.



It is essential to detect various gases and measure their concentration in industrial processes to ensure the safety of the facility, equipment, and personnel.Recent advancements in QCLs make them a preferable non-cryogenic source for real-time spectroscopic monitoring.



In addition, ideal optical power and high beam quality make them preferred for long open-path monitoring systems.



North America to dominate the quantum cascade laser market in 2019

North America would dominate the QCL market in 2019.The increasing research and development (R&D) in the field of quantum cascade lasers in terms of new and improved technologies and the growing need for improved lifestyle are the two crucial factors driving the North American market.



The growing R&D at both academic and industrial levels is broadening the application areas of quantum cascade lasers in different industries such as healthcare, telecommunication, and military & defense, especially in North America.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and sub-segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the quantum cascade laser market space. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1= 55%, Tier 2 = 20%, and Tier 3 =25%

• By Designation: C-level Executives =75% and Directors =25%,

• By Region: North America = 10%, Europe = 20%, APAC = 40%, and RoW = 30%



Thorlabs (US), Hamamatsu Photonic K.K (Japan), mirSense (France), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Block MEMS (US), Wavelength Electronics Inc (US), Pranalytica (US), DRS Daylight Solutions (US), PNNL(US), and nanoplus Nanosysytems Technologies GmbH (Germany), Lasermax Inc. (US), Picarro Inc (US), Akela Laser Corporation (US), Aerodyne Research Inc., Alpes Laser (Switerzland), Power Technology Inc(US), Boston Electronics Corporation, Frankfurt Company, MG Optical (Germany), SacherLaser Technik (Germany), AdTech Optics (US), Longwave Photonics(US), and Eluxi Ltd.(UK) are a few of the major companies dominating the quantum cascade laser market.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global quantum cascade laser market based on fabrication technology, operation mode, packaging type, end-user, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the QCL industry and forecasts the same till 2025.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the QCL market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product developments and launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838911/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.