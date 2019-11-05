CANADA’S FINANCIAL COMMUNITY GATHERS FOR TORONTO BENEFIT GALA TO FIGHT CHILD ABUSE

HELP FOR CHILDREN CANADA KICKS OFF THE HOLIDAYS WITH ITS 16TH ANNUAL BENEFIT GALA ON NOVEMBER 14TH

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, November 14, leaders of Canada’s financial services community will gather at the Design Exchange on Bay Street for the 16th Annual Help for Children/Hedge Funds Care Canada (HFC) Toronto Benefit, ‘A Holiday Extravaganza’.

This year’s gala will be a festive evening of food, cocktails and holiday cheer in support of local and national charities that are dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse in Canada.

“It’s inspiring to see the continued support of HFC from our financial services community here in Toronto,” says Corey Goldman, HFC Canada President and Director and CEO of Goldman Communications. “This event is such a great way to kick off the holidays and we are incredibly grateful to the alternative investment community for coming together to protect and heal kids.”

Since its founding in 2003, HFC Canada has distributed more than C$2 million in 60 grants, helping to make an impact on thousands of childrens’ lives each year. Through successful fundraising events and other initiatives, HFC Canada has taken a leadership role in reducing trauma, building individual strengths, decreasing risk and strengthening families in the Toronto area.

HFC Canada would like to extend its sincere thanks to The Citco Group, the headline sponsor of the event, as well as sponsors Donville Kent Asset Management, NewGen Asset Management, and all of the other members of the Canadian financial services industry who have supported HFC Canada this year, and over the past 16 years.

Watch this quick video to learn more about Help For Children / Hedge Funds Care and its mission to end child abuse worldwide: We Can End Child Abuse.

About Help For Children / Hedge Funds Care

Help For Children (HFC), a not-for-profit established in 1998, is a global foundation dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse through the support of the alternative investment community. Founded as Hedge Funds Care with deep roots in the hedge fund industry, today HFC is the alternative investment industry’s leading charity, with support from the hedge fund, private equity, venture capital, and real estate investment sectors as well as the financial services industry. Since its inception, HFC has funded more than $53 million in grants to organizations across four major impact areas – decreasing risk, strengthening families, reducing trauma and building individual strengths – with the goal of making the world a safer place for children. For more information, visit canada.hfc.org.

HFC 2019 Global Sponsors

Astonishing Heart: Ellington Management Group, EY; Outstanding Heart: CITCO, Deloitte, KPMG, PwC; Triumphant Heart: Goldman Sachs, Wheelock Street Capital; Golden Heart: Maples Group; Grand Heart: Aspen, GlobeTax, HC Global Fund Services, Schulte Roth & Zabel; Great Heart: Agecroft Partners, Align, Beach Point Capital Management, Bloomberg Philanthropies, BNP Paribas, Cole-Frieman & Mallon, EisnerAmper, HSBC, Katten Muchin Rosenman, Marcum, Seward & Kissel

Bianca Franzone Goldman Communications 416-322-2863 bianca@goldman-communications.com Katya Lanfant Help For Children 212-991-9600, ext. 338 klanfant@hfc.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.