PNNX Enters Into Agreement With Vista Money to Launch Its Worldwide “Your Social Offers” Pre-Paid Debit Card

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Pennexx’ wholly owned subsidiary “Your Social Offers” has entered into an agreement with Vista Money ( https://vistamoney.com ) to issue open and closed loop prepaid debit cards which will enable the company to launch its branded pre-paid plastic and virtual debit cards. In addition, the contract permits “Your Social Offers” access to Vista Money’s payment platform which includes any location that accepts MasterCard worldwide.



Pennexx (“PNNX” or “the company”) will generate revenues from “Your Social Offers” via a standard monthly fee of six dollars per card from each consumer, a fee from companies to be onboarded to our program as well as a percentage of monies flowing through at the time of each transaction generated. PNNX will also assist its partners by utilizing the data obtained from consumer purchases to engage in targeted marketing through the use of its artificial intelligence technology.

“PNNX is the most exciting company I have ever been involved with and this debit card agreement unleashes a new, disruptive technology that allows “Your Social Offers” to integrate our system with real money rewards,” said Vincent Risalvato, Chief Technical Officer of PNNX. Mr. Risalvato continued, “It enables our client’s consumers to have direct money access with a digital wallet and physical debit cards usable anywhere MasterCard is accepted as well as the collection of data from those transactions for use in targeted marketing by our clients, through the award winning ePin Labs platform.” ePin Labs slideshow: https://s3.amazonaws.com/content.otcmarkets.com/media/1128572112/tGkukTENoqfTWRm/doc.pdf

“Your Social Offers” owns the worldwide licensing and distribution rights through Vista Money for all its products and platforms to include its Artificial Intelligence Data Collection and Aggregation System.

“While it is estimated that over one billion people worldwide, including 40 million Americans, do not have access to bank accounts, “Your Social Offers” clearly provides the solution for those consumers and we believe we can capture at least one percent of that market on a monthly recurring basis,” said Alexander Cook, President of PNNX.

Further updates from PNNX will be forthcoming.

About Pennexx Corporation (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly owned subsidiaries Your Social Offers and Triple 888 Logistics Inc., is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that is focused on prepaid debit and credit cards and utilizing artificial intelligence to gather information for targeted marketing.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website at www.Pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. We are also on Twitter @Pennexx.



