LOGISTICARE RECEIVES COVETED “COMMITMENT TO ROADWAY SAFETY EXCELLENCE” AWARD FROM NATIONAL SAFETY COUNCIL

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogistiCare today announced that it has been honored by the National Safety Council (NSC) with a prestigious “Commitment to Roadway Safety Excellence” award. The company was recognized for its continued dedication to roadway safety, exemplified by the approximately 65 million rides it manages for 24 million members nationwide each year.

"National Safety Council award winners don't just aim to check the safety box. Leading organizations like LogistiCare understand that they must prioritize safety at every level of decision making,” said NSC President and CEO Lorraine Martin. “We are proud to honor each of the nominees and our incredible winners, all of whom are committed to working alongside NSC to eliminate preventable deaths.”

The National Safety Council pioneered the nation’s first defensive driving program in 1964 and honors organizations and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in the pursuit of zero deaths through defensive driving.

“Helping our transportation providers make roads safer for our members and general public has been one of the company’s core commitments,” said LogistiCare’s Chief Compliance Officer, Julie Correll. “We are truly honored to be recognized by the NSC and continue to advance programs that will enhance LogistiCare’s position as an industry leader in the promotion of innovative safety initiatives.”

Each year the National Safety Council honors a select few organizations that have demonstrated this level of commitment,” said NSC Senior Director Jeffrey Hofstetter. “By ensuring all of their drivers are retrained in defensive driving every two years, LogistiCare demonstrates an unparalleled commitment to roadway safety.”

For additional information about the National Safety Council Awards, visit nsc.org/awards.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council (nsc.org) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

About LogistiCare l Circulation

LogistiCare, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation (Nasdaq: PRSC ), is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) programs for state government agencies and managed care organizations. The Company's services include NEMT ride management, call center management, transportation provider network development and credentialing, and vendor administration. The Company is focused on providing access to convenient, cost-effective, safe and reliable transportation. Together with subsidiary Circulation, LogistiCare delivers tech-enabled solutions that provide enhanced functionality, stronger network performance, streamlined workflow processes, and higher overall system efficiency. LogistiCare consistently maintains a 99 percent complaint-free service rate while annually managing over 65 million trips and more than 24 million eligible riders in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about LogistiCare and Circulation visit, www.logisticare.com and www.circulation.com.

