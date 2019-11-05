Fernhill Corp. Announces Appointment of Online Marketing Expert as Company’s Interim Chief Technology Officer

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Fernhill Corporation (OTC: FERN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Berenzweig, as Interim Chief Technology Officer.



“We are thrilled with the appointment of Mr. Berenzweig as our interim CTO. I have personally known him for more than 15 years, and he not only brings a wealth of development experience and a history of success, he has a level of integrity that I find refreshing,” says Marc Lasky, CEO of Fernhill Corp. “Thanks to his network of contacts, we have already begun talks with a select portfolio of projects that could be incubated or outright acquired by FERN, with high potential for lucrative and sustainable revenue streams in the software application and platform development arena.”

His position is considered interim until a final title is defined. He will spearhead all interactive product development, review potential investments, and establish technology guidelines for all interactive acquisitions. He is excited about the long-term opportunity to grow the Company with us.

Mr. Berenzweig has been described as a thought leader, offering 25+ years of experience in the online space. He has cultivated a unique understanding and methodology of bringing an idea fully to market, uniquely positioned, ready to scale. Experienced as a producer and writer of code since 1992, he has executed countless campaigns and launched hundreds of products for companies small and large, across the globe. Regardless of circumstance, organizations have enjoyed a positive and creative return on technology investment. Fernhill will benefit from this experience as well as his established business relationships with a portfolio of high-profile Fortune 500 clients across multiple verticals and sectors.

“He’s seen the Internet grow, from the inside, since its commercial inception in the early 90’s, and that’s a rare find,” says Mr. Lasky, “He’s proven himself trustworthy as well as innovative, writes code, manages teams of creatives, speaks 'ROI' fluently, and can grow something quickly – with fewer resources. Who wouldn’t want that?”

Berenzweig is experienced in serving clients on the strategic and tactical levels, responsible for program development, analytics, skunkworks, turnaround, and product management. He is often a key individual in the alignment of corporate strategy to digital strategies definition, audience segmentation, and the refinement of creative strategies.

He has a proven ability to successfully manage multiple, disparate streams of work in a challenging, dynamic environment and is able to apply interactive marketing expertise to ensure the development and implementation of effective app strategies. He has extensive knowledge in how to appropriately employ key marketing fundamental concepts, processes, and practices related to influence customer demand and motivate channels.

“For the right types of startups, the OTC markets allow for maximum innovation while maintaining a healthy and natural oversight by investors, a group with whom I look forward to communicating,” says Mr. Berenzweig. “A sad majority of companies don’t embrace the opportunity to cultivate early investors into brand evangelists, but we won’t make that mistake. This is going to be fun.”

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: www.twitter.com/infofernhill

CONTACT:

Marc Lasky

info@fernhillcorp.com

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.