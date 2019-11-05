Scapa Healthcare Announces Proprietary Release System Design for Adhesive Patches and Dressings

Patented User-friendly Release System for Small Adhesive Patches Supports Optimal Product Application

/EIN News/ -- WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scapa Healthcare, the trusted strategic partner of choice to the world’s leading companies in advanced wound care, medical device and consumer wellness markets, today announced the availability of a patented next-generation release system compatible with hydrocolloid, hydrogel, acrylic, polyurethane gel and silicone gel adhesives to ensure proper placement of small patches and dressings on the skin.



The proprietary release system allows for easy and consistent application of small, thin adhesive patches with minimal finger touching required. It is ideal for accurate positioning of small bandages and patches over target areas such as acne spots, cold sores, insect bites, corns, and warts.

“Scapa Healthcare has extensive expertise working with all forms of skin-contact adhesives and is proud to offer our customers a new ready-to-market solution for quick branding and market introduction,” said Nohora Cardenas, Director, Strategic Marketing at Scapa Healthcare. “This next-generation proprietary release system will enable our customers to bring a more effective and differentiated solution to the market place that significantly enhances the user experience.”

To request more information on Scapa Healthcare’s latest innovations and strategic partner offerings, visit https://scapahealthcare.com/contact-us.

About Scapa Healthcare

Scapa Healthcare is the trusted strategic partner of choice for the world’s leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness and medical device fixation. Our strategy is to partner with market leaders to develop and manufacture innovative skin friendly medical device fixation and topical solutions. Through pursuing these partnerships, Scapa now provides integrated services to the top global medtech companies. Our state-of-the-art facilities enable Scapa Healthcare to offer customers the whole spectrum of production services from inception through to market delivery. For more information visit: scapahealthcare.com

