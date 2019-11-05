AssistRx Enhances Therapy Initiation Solutions with Non-Commercial Specialty Pharmacy

Dispensing solutions include patient assistance programs, quick start, bridge and replacement product to improve patient access and speed to therapy

The AssistRx Patient Solutions Pharmacy complements the Orlando-based company’s current intelligent therapy initiation and patient support solutions by enabling it to fully manage patient support dispense programs for non-commercial products.

Located at AssistRx’s Overland Park, Kansas, location, the state-of-the-art, non-commercial specialty pharmacy is licensed to dispense in all 50 states and offers a variety of services and programs, including patient assistance programs, quick start, bridge, coupon and other support programs. This addition furthers AssistRx’s ability to streamline the triage process and administration of programs for patients in need of non-commercial product. AssistRx currently offers comprehensive patient solutions offerings and partners with several of the largest specialty pharmacies in the nation to manage commercial and non-commercial dispense, while also providing stakeholders with visibility into prescription fulfillment.

“With the launch of the AssistRx Patient Solutions Pharmacy, we are better positioned to provide more streamlined implementation of patient assistance programs that help patients start on therapy quickly and achieve better outcomes,” said Edward Hensley, co-founder and chief commercial officer.

AssistRx’s specialty pharmacy is equipped to serve a variety of therapeutic areas and disease states, as well as support retail-like products and specialty products that require unique storage, handling and shipping. From cold, ambient and warm chain products to dispensing devices, unit dose packaging and custom titration packs, AssistRx’s wide-ranging experience and capabilities uniquely position the company to meet the specific needs of each brand it supports.

“We pride ourselves on our consultative approach and ability to partner with life sciences companies to build a unique strategy and meet their evolving needs,” said Jeff Spafford, president and chief executive officer. “No matter the product type or fulfillment needed, our team has demonstrated success in individualizing our programs to support each unique brand strategy and ensure a seamless and successful dispensing process.”

About AssistRx

AssistRx has engineered the perfect blend of technology and talent to provide manufacturers with an intelligent therapy initiation and patient support solution to improve patient uptake, visibility and outcomes. Our solution integrates technology and therapy expertise to advance patient therapy in a more efficient and effective manner—delivering informed touchpoints that simplify a complex system to enable better results for today’s patients. For more information, visit www.assistrx.com .

