Smithfield Foods Donates more than 35,000 Pounds of Protein to those Affected by California Wildfires

/EIN News/ -- SONOMA, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. announces it is donating more than 35,000 pounds of protein to the Redwood Empire Food Bank in an effort to help the communities impacted by the wildfires in the region. The donation is part of Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative, Helping Hungry Homes ® , and comes as the food bank works tirelessly to provide resources to those affected by this natural disaster.



The donation from Smithfield is equivalent to more than 140,000 servings and will help fill a void for the more than 180,000 citizens displaced in Northern California as a result of the Kincaid Fire1, supporting the ongoing efforts by the food bank.

“Smithfield is committed to providing food to communities across the country, particularly in the wake of a natural disaster,” says Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “Our hope is to alleviate a burden for those impacted by providing this necessary resource in a time of need.”

Redwood Empire Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief organization serving north coastal California. The organization sets out to meet the needs of its community by providing equal access to food, and during the Kincaid Fire it has increased its activities to serve all those affected. With this donation from Smithfield Foods, the food bank is able to better serve its community.

“When natural disasters like the Kincaid Fire hit our community, partners such as Smithfield Foods are vital in serving those in need of resources,” said Brendan Kunkle, chair of the Redwood Empire Food Bank. “Smithfield graciously reached out with this offering and we are grateful for its contributions, as access to nutritious protein is always of critical need for families displaced and recovering from these types of devastating circumstances.”

This is the 47th large-scale donation made during Smithfield’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 140 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com/helpinghungryhomes .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories. Popular brands include Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety, and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram.

About Redwood Empire Food Bank

About the Redwood Empire Food Bank: The Redwood Empire Food Bank (REFB) is the largest hunger-relief organization serving north coastal California from Sonoma County to the Oregon border. Since 1987, the REFB has provided food and nourishment to those facing hunger, currently serving 82,000 children families and seniors in Sonoma County, while striving to end hunger in our community. The REFB collaborates with local and regional partners to obtain and distribute 15.5 million pounds of food annually, the equivalent of more than 35,000 meals every day. Through more than 200 of our own direct service distributions and partnerships with 170 other hunger-relief organizations, we form a network of over 450 weekly and monthly distribution sites serving low-income residents in Sonoma, Lake, Del Norte, Mendocino and Humboldt counties. Visit www.refb.org or call 707-523-7900 to learn more.

