Popular ‘Moms On Call’ Parenting Brand Unveils New Online Video Courses

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parenting brand Moms On Call today announced the addition of online video courses to its collection of parenting resources for newborns through four years of age. The new offerings include a 0-6 Month Course, a 6-15 Month Course and a Toddler Course, each with dozens of bite-sized, value-packed videos that guide parents through the most common topics and challenges, from sleep schedules and feeding, to behavior and boundaries—and everything in between.



Founded in 2003 by pediatric nurses Laura Hunter and Jennifer Walker, Moms On Call aims to educate, empower and encourage parents with easy-to-follow resources. With more than 20 years of pediatric experience, plus eight kids between them, Hunter and Walker understand firsthand the common anxieties and everyday moments that can so easily overwhelm parents. They created their new online video course offerings as yet another way to support parents with comprehensive, straight-forward advice for the first four years.

“For more than 15 years, we have equipped moms and dads to parent with confidence using proven methods that really work,” Hunter said. “What parents love most about our books is that they’re so digestible—they’re written in outline form! We designed our videos with that same concept in mind. Across the three courses, we have more than 100 short, to-the-point videos, allowing parents to move at their own pace and find what they need quickly, without having to commit hours at a time.”

Each online video course is priced at $119; however, to celebrate the launch, the Toddler Course is available at $99 for a limited time. Moms On Call also offers a 3-course bundle for $249. Alongside the online video course launch, Moms On Call also released a new version of its Swaddle Blanket, created in partnership with Gerber Childrenswear and specially designed for Moms On Call’s signature swaddle technique.

“We believe that most moms and dads are already great parents,” Walker said. “We want to meet parents where they’re at and help them better understand their little ones and enjoy the parenting process. As pediatric nurses and moms with eight kids between us, Laura and I know all too well the joys and chaos of parenthood. All of our resources—from our books and online video courses, to our apps and swaddle blanket—are created to empower parents to feel equipped, confident and unafraid. We’re excited for our online video courses to make honest, sensible parenting advice even more accessible to busy moms and dads.”

Moms On Call’s full collection of resources includes a popular 3-book series with nearly 200,000 copies sold; a 3-part online video course that covers parents’ top questions in a visual, engaging way; a network of more than 20 certified consultants that serves families globally using the Moms On Call method; a scheduler app that allows parents to take the Moms On Call reference schedule on the go; a Toddler By Design app that helps parents figure out what makes their toddler tick; and a custom-designed swaddle blanket to soothe babies with the perfect amount of support and elasticity.

To learn more about Moms On Call or to purchase the online video courses, visit momsoncall.com.

ABOUT MOMS ON CALL

Moms On Call is a collection of proven, sensible parenting resources featuring easy-to-follow advice to help parents everywhere navigate the first four years with confidence. Founded in 2003 by pediatric nurses Laura Hunter and Jennifer Walker, Moms On Call has since grown to include a network of more than 20 certified consultants across the Southeast and beyond. Its family of resources includes three books, three online video courses, two apps, a swaddle blanket and several free-to-use resources. To learn more about Moms On Call, visit momsoncall.com.

