Isaac Mizrahi Launches a Collaboration Collection with Sesame Workshop in Celebration of Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary

Available at Bloomingdale’s, Zappos.com, STATE Bags, Macy’s

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) announced today that Isaac Mizrahi and Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, announced an exclusive new collection in celebration of the iconic show’s 50th anniversary. The Isaac Mizrahi Loves Sesame Street collaboration is available now at Bloomingdale’s both in store and online, Zappos.com , STATE Bags, and Macy’s.

Products will include infant and toddler apparel, soft plush toys, kids’ backpacks, kids’ furry outerwear, and cold weather hats featuring favorite characters Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and the rest of the gang.

Isaac Mizrahi stated, “Sesame Street is all about embracing your individuality and appreciating diversity in all its forms. Sesame Street is joy, and I’ve been so inspired by the characters and the messaging, and they’ve impacted my life and designs for this collection.”

The collection was designed for every infant and toddler to celebrate the history of the bright and colorful characters of Sesame Street through prints that incorporate their distinct characteristics into Isaac Mizrahi’s iconic design aesthetic. With the partnership of Finn & Emma, STATE Bags, Sovereign Code, For Better Not Worse, Just Play and more, this collection was brought to life with a lot of color and stylish pieces across various product categories.

“We were so excited when Isaac was asked to be apart of the the Sesame Street 50th Anniversary celebration as the designer collaborator,” said Bob D’Loren, CEO, Xcel Brands. “Sesame Street and Isaac Mizrahi came together through a series of shared values: timelessness, inclusivity, and a history of bringing happiness and fun to their loyal audiences.”

To celebrate the launch of this special collaboration collection, Bloomingdale’s is hosting a series of events across the country. On November 16th they will host these events at their 59 th Street Flagship in New York City , their stores in Aventura, Florida and Century City in Los Angeles, California as well as an event on December 7th at their new Bloomingdale’s location in Norwalk, Connecticut. All events are open to the public and the details for each event can be found at the each locations’ web page.

About Isaac Mizrahi

Isaac Mizrahi represents classic iconic American fashion that celebrates timeless, cosmopolitan, style. Isaac Mizrahi launched his eponymous label in 1987 to critical acclaim, later earning four CFDA Awards from the Council of Fashion Designers of America, including one for the groundbreaking documentary “Unzipped.” He is also revered as a leading force in the democratization of fashion. Today, Isaac Mizrahi’s designs continue to feature refined silhouettes in exuberant color and pattern, created with his signature joie de vivre.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit media and educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We’re present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically-funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit sesameworkshop.org .

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded by Robert W. D’Loren in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social as one. Xcel owns and manages the Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C. Wonder, and Highline Collective brands, pioneering a ubiquitous sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through direct-response television, internet, brick and mortar retail, and e-commerce channels. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. With a team of over 100 professionals focused on design, production, and digital marketing, Xcel maintains control of product quality and promotion across all product categories and distribution channels. Xcel differentiates by design. www.xcelbrands.com.

Contact:

Matthew Ward

(347) 727 2475

mward@xcelbrands.com



