Rapsodo Golf Named Proud Sponsor of Southern and Northern California PGA Sections

Rapsodo’s swing analyzer exclusively offered at upcoming events and championships

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo , the creator and manufacturer of SkyTrak launch monitor, today announces its newest sponsorships with the Southern California and Northern California PGA sections. The company is known for their data-driven sports technology devices used by all 30 MLB teams, and is going back to their roots to provide PGA members and golf teachers with access to their new golf metrics. The collaboration comes shortly after the release of Rapsodo’s Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM), a device that gives golfers the ability to analyze their swing by monitoring distance, ball speed, launch angle and more.



The MLM will be the official launch monitor partner for upcoming SCPGA and NCPGA championships and events, giving PGA members exclusive access to the swing analyzer and Rapsodo’s sports technology expertise. Since the MLM is the first monitor that combines launch data with video playback and shot tracer technology, the device will appeal to golfers of all levels. The goal is to provide both teachers and students an easy to use way to exchange swing/shot videos that truly link cause (swing) and effect (shot tracer).

“We are thrilled to be working alongside two chapters of the PGA to showcase the importance of using data-driven technologies to continue to advance this sport,” said Batuhan Okur, founder and CEO of Rapsodo. “These sponsorships are a continuation of Rapsodo’s mission to enhance the game of golf through sports technology, as well as provide data to help players at all levels perform their best.”

The sponsorships kicked off in September, which led Rapsodo to have a presence at several recent events, such as: SCPGA Professional-Assistant Championship, SCPGA Professional Drive, Chip and Putt event, 2019 Northern California PGA Pro-President Championship, and 2019 Southern California PGA Annual Meeting & Shamble. Additional championships include:

2020 Northern California PGA Professional Drive, Chip and Putt Championship (Q1 2020)

2020 Northern California PGA Cal State Club Championship (June 1-2, 2020 at Old Greenwood & Gray’s Crossing Golf Courses in Truckee, CA)

2020 Northern California PGA Section Professional Championship (August 31-September 1, 2020 at Sonoma Golf Club in Sonoma, CA)

About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game, which is used by thousands of professional and collegiate teams, including all 30 MLB teams. Founded in 2010, the company developed the first affordable golf personal launch monitor, distributed in the USA under SkyTrak . The company continues to focus on delivering a variety of sport training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo's motto of "Measure to Master." To learn more, visit Rapsodo.com .

Media Contact:

Brittany Zoet

Uproar PR for Rapsodo

312-878-4575 x246

bzoet@uproarpr.com



