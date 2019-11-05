Bow River Capital Hires Executives from ALPS and Partners Group to Build Registered Fund Business Focused on Private Markets

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow River Capital, a leading alternative investment firm in Denver, CO has announced that Jeremy Held and Mike Trihy have joined the firm to run its registered asset management business, which will be dedicated to providing exposure to private market investments.



Held joins Bow River from ALPS Advisors, where he spent more than two decades in a variety of leadership roles, most recently as the head of the firm’s asset management business. Jeremy helped launch the ALPS Advisors business in 2007, which ultimately grew to more than $20 billion in AUM during his tenure.

“We have known Jeremy for almost twenty years and his experience in leading a registered asset management company will be a huge asset to Bow River as we create new solutions to better meet the needs of our clients,” said Chairman and CEO Blair Richardson.

“Bow River is one of the premiere alternative asset managers in the region. I am excited to help bring their specialized knowledge and private equity expertise to a wider investor base,” said Held. He will be responsible for the strategic direction of Bow River’s registered asset management business including product development, research and investment oversight.

Mike Trihy joins Bow River from Partners Group, a Swiss-based global private markets manager with approximately $90 billion in AUM, where he served as a Portfolio Manager. At Partners Group, Trihy was responsible for managing separate account mandates and registered funds in the Americas region, including the world’s largest private equity focused tender offer fund with more than $5 billion in assets. Trihy and Held worked together previously when both were at ALPS.

“Mike’s track record as a portfolio manager and his expertise in managing evergreen, diversified private equity strategies will be an immediate addition to our existing private equity team,” said Held.

“I am thrilled to be joining such a dynamic firm that is looking to deliver creative solutions for its clients,” said Trihy. Bow River’s expertise in lower middle market private equity and their innovative culture were among the reasons for Trihy to join Bow River. “The lower middle market has historically provided attractive risk-adjusted returns for private equity investors and may be increasingly important as we enter an uncertain macroeconomic environment.”

“Jeremy Held and Mike Trihy bring a new dimension to Bow River and will tap into an under-served segment of the population seeking private market exposure,” said President Rich Wham.

About Bow River Capital

Founded in 2003, Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset management company based in Denver, Colorado, with Buyout, Real Estate, and Software Growth Equity platforms. The Bow River Capital funds focus on the lower middle market across a geographic area referred to as Bow River Capital’s Rodeo Region®, which encompasses the Rocky Mountains and surrounding states. Collectively, Bow River Capital has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes, and across the capital structure.

Contact:

Bow River Capital Contact

Catherina Nally

303-861-8466



