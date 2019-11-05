The Muse Launches “The New Rules of Work” Podcast, Hosted by Kathryn Minshew

Focusing on topics ranging from building high-performing company cultures to how organizations can think about work-life balance and inclusion, The New Rules of Work is a podcast for everyone navigating the modern workplace

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muse , the best place to research companies and careers, today announced the launch of The New Rules of Work, a podcast that explores the changing landscape of work and the evolving dynamic between employers and talent. Hosted by The Muse founder and CEO Kathryn Minshew, The New Rules of Work features interviews with forward-thinking leaders who are driving transformation and best-in-class practices at their businesses.



By 2025, millennials will represent 75% of the workforce in the United States. Today, we’re seeing that these next-gen workers feel less engaged at work when compared to the U.S. average, according to data from Gallup. When employees are not engaged, they leave to find better-fitting opportunities with companies they believe in. This shift in the power dynamic between workers and employers is transforming the world of work. Today’s job seekers have more options than ever before, and they evaluate companies closely before accepting a role.



“At The Muse, we have built a business around the changing world of work. We understand the impact that this is having on individual people, on companies, and on society at large,” Minshew said. “Work as a thing we do for a paycheck alone is an antiquated concept, and next gen workers not only expect more from the companies they work for—they demand more. With this podcast, we saw a clear opportunity to hear from inspiring people who are building companies for the future, and we’re thrilled to connect them with our community.”

The New Rules of Work launches Nov. 5 with its first two episodes, featuring conversations with Stacey Payne, chief people officer at DIG, and Anil Dash, CEO of Glitch.

Episode One: The First 90 Days

Studies show that the first 90 days of an employee’s experience are crucial in determining whether they will stick with a company for the long haul. Kathryn Minshew talks with Stacey Payne, chief people officer at DIG, about how to build a company around values—and how that translates into employee happiness.

Episode Two: Communities Are Diverse. Why Isn’t Tech Talent?

How can you find meaning in your work? What does it mean to make lasting change in the world through diversity? Kathryn Minshew talks with Anil Dash, CEO of Glitch, about the challenge of building a more humane, ethical, and inclusive tech industry.

Future episodes feature conversations with leaders from IBM, Walmart, and Dell EMC, among others, about topics including building authentic, inclusive workplaces, the future impact of the gig economy, and how to thrive through times of professional change.



New episodes of The New Rules of Work will be available every Monday on Apple Podcast , Google Play , Spotify , and Stitcher . Listen to episodes and learn more about the show at themuse.com/employers/thenewrulesofworkpodcast .

The Muse is the best place to research companies and careers. More than 75 million people each year trust The Muse to help them win at work, from professional advancement and skill-building to finding a job. Organizations use its platform to attract and hire talent by providing an authentic look at company culture, workplace, and values through the stories of their employees.

Kathryn Minshew is the CEO & founder of The Muse , a career platform used by over 75 million people to research companies and careers. In 2018, The Muse was named one of Fast Company's 50 Most Innovative Companies in the World and #3 Most Innovative Company for Enterprise.

Kathryn has spoken at MIT and Harvard, contributed to The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review, and appeared on TODAY and CNN, among others. Kathryn worked on HPV vaccine introduction in Rwanda with the Clinton Health Access Initiative before founding The Muse, and was previously at McKinsey & Company. Her first book The New Rules of Work was a Wall Street Journal national bestseller.

