One of Canada's Top Performing Retail Stores, Hobo Cannabis Company, Announces Fifth Location

Located in Vancouver’s popular Kitsilano neighbourhood, this marks Hobo’s third Vancouver location

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hobo Cannabis Company (“Hobo”) today announces the opening of its fifth store nationally, located in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood (1952 West 4th Avenue). This marks Hobo’s third Vancouver location, following their Airport (8425 Granville Street) and Main Street (4296 Main Street) locations, and fourth province-wide store with the Kelowna location (2121 Springfield Road). This announcement and rapid market expansion is indicative of the brand’s expertise in sourcing viable lease locations and navigating the regulatory framework around licensing, and reaffirms that Hobo is one to watch in the Canadian retail cannabis space.

“We’re thrilled to further our growth at home in Vancouver and especially proud to come full circle and open a location in the Kitsilano neighbourhood, the birthplace of the Donnelly Group,” says Harrison Stoker, Vice President Brand at Donnelly Group. “The Vancouver community has always been the inspiration for this brand, and we could not be more excited to extend our offer of a disarming and compassionate cannabis buying experience to our hometown community.”

This news comes on the heels of Hobo’s recent announcement regarding its second Ontario store, located in Ottawa’s prime ByWard Market area. Additionally, a fourth Vancouver location has been licensed and is currently under construction in the city’s busy shopping district on Robson Street. Alberta will also see its first Hobo store in late 2019, following the recent acquisition of four locations with development permits.

Hobo Kitsilano will be open to the public seven days a week.

About Hobo Cannabis Company

Hobo Cannabis Company, a Donnelly Group venture, is a Canadian collection of privately-owned retail cannabis stores with locations in B.C. and Ontario. As a testament to Hobo’s commitment to the consumer experience and making the cannabis buying experience disarming, compassionate and human, Hobo will employ a contemporary aesthetic rooted in simple, functional design and feature a well-considered product range and frictionless technology.

Hobo Cannabis Company’s five locations now include Kitsilano (1952 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver), Airport (8425 Granville Street, Vancouver), Main (4296 Main Street, Vancouver), Kelowna (2121 Springfield Road), and Centretown (391 Bank Street, Ottawa) offering consumers a selection of five cannabis intents: Move (THC dominant), Lift (THC leaning), Balance (equal parts THC to CBD), Calm (CBD dominant), and Rest (THC dominant). For more information, visit https://hobo.ca.

Media Contact

Jen Hazell

Talk Shop Media

On behalf of Hobo Cannabis Company

604-738-2220

press@hobo.ca



