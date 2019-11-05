Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (“TRHC”) (NASDAQ:TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced that Chairman and CEO, Calvin H. Knowlton, Ph.D., President and Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, Orsula V. Knowlton, MBA, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian W. Adams, will participate in upcoming investor conferences.



Dr. Calvin Knowlton and Dr. Orsula Knowlton are scheduled to present at the Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, which will include a presentation at 3:00 pm MT.

Dr. Calvin Knowlton and Mr. Adams are scheduled to present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, which will include a presentation at 1:00 pm ET. A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of TRHC’s website ( ir.trhc.com ) .

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC’s lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications, including EireneRx® and MedWise™, provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information please visit, www.TRHC.com .

Contact:

Investors

Bob East or Asher Dewhurst

Westwicke Partners

443-213-0500

tabularasa@westwicke.com

Media

Dianne Semingson

dsemingson@TRHC.com

T: 215-870-0829



