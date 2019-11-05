Creative Environments of Arizona Wins Golden Nugget Award of Merit Winner 2018 for Best Landscape Design
The Golden Nugget Awards are an annual honor presented by the Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC), the largest tradeshow of its kind in the Western United States. Attracting hundreds of the most talented homebuilders and landscape designers from the U.S. and around the world, to say competition is fierce at the PCBC is an understatement. The select few crowned winners, simply put, the best of the best.
“The Gold Nugget Award winners reflect our industry’s best, brightest, and most innovative architects, planners and builder/developers,” said judging chairman and Gold Nugget ceremonies administrator Lisa Parrish, in a 2017 interview with Builder Magazine. “We applaud them all, and were thrilled to recognize them with a celebration of merit and grand award winners.”
Each year, Merit winners and one Grand Prize winner are selected for each of 50 categories. These include single-family production, custom homes, commercial, office space, renovated projects, mixed-use, affordable, multi-family projects, and site planning. Entries are judged on several criteria, including originality, innovation, and impact.
“We are proud to be one of the largest and most highly regarded pool and landscape companies serving Arizona with innovative and creative outdoor spaces,” a spokesperson for Creative Environments AZ said. “Creative Environments has consistently remained a leader in the field winning both local and national awards as well as being named the #1 Landscape Designer in Phoenix by metro area residents.”
In addition to the 2018 Award of Merit for Best Landscape Design, Creative Environments has also earned accolades including the NAHB Gold Award in 2015 and MAME award for “Best Outdoor Merchandising” in 2017, as well as the Golden Nugget “Home of the Year” Grand Award in 2017.
To learn more about Creative Environments AZ and see examples of their work, visit their website. https://creativeenvironments.co/portfolio/
