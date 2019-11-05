SMi’s 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference 2020 – Speakers Announced and Brochure Released

SMi Reports: the agenda and speaker overview of the upcoming SMi’s 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference 2020, in London is now available to view.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group is delighted to announce the return of the successful Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference for its 22nd year, taking place on 30th and 31st March 2020 at the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum in London. Antibiotics have long been one of the most important pharmaceuticals for maintaining public health, however, there has been a recent pressing need for significant progress within the industry, mainly due to indiscriminate use of antibiotics which has caused bacteria to become resistant to colistin, carbapenems and 3rd and 4th generation cephalosporins.This year, the two-day agenda will focus on novel drugs and approaches, highlighting non-traditional and traditional therapies that provide an innovative means to tackle the continued rise of antibiotic resistance, while placing significant emphasis on the much-needed support for these innovations.For those interested in attending, there is an early bird offer with a £400 saving for bookings made by 29th November 2019, visit www.superbugssuperdrugs.com/PR1 to register.Key Featured speakers include:• Yuri Gleba, Professor, Founder, Nomad Bioscience• Mark Albrecht, Branch Chief, Antibacterials Program, BARAD/HHS• Paul Finn, CEO, Oxford Drug Design• Cara Cassino, Chief Medical Officer, Contrafect• Martin Everett, CSO, Antabio• Samareh Lajaunias, Director, Combioxin SA• Francois Moreau, Scientific Director, Mutabilis• Emma Leire, Microbiology Lead, Centauri Therapeutics• Lorenzo Corsini, Co-Founder/CEO/R&D, Phagomed• Stephen Barat, VP, Preclinical Research and Early Development, Scynexis• Colm Leonard, Consultant Clinical Adviser/Consultant Thoracic Physician/Honorary ProTopics covered will include:• Discuss the new classes of non-antibiotic antibacterial proteins: Colicins and Colicin-like Bacteriocins from Nomad Bioscience• Gain valuable insight towards fighting severe and resistant infections through neutralising bacterial virulence effectors from Combioxin• Examine a UK project looking at novel value assessment and reimbursement for novel antimicrobials from NICE/Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust• Explore direct lytic agents (DLAs) and their potential as a successful disruptive anti-infective technology with Contrafect• Evaluate the utility of machine learning and AI in antibiotic drug discovery with Oxford Drug DesignIn addition to the agenda, there will be two half-day interactive workshops held on 1st April 2020. Workshop A on Development of Non-Traditional Agents and Alternatives to Antibiotics will be held in the morning, led by Peter Warn, SVP Anti-infective Discovery, Evotec (UK) Ltd, where the workshop will explore the development of agents – specifically, how they kill or don’t kill microbes, or alter the host.Workshop B on Anti-Microbial Resistance and Pathogenic Fungi will be held in the afternoon, led by Stephen Barat, Vice President, Preclinical Research and Early Development, Scynexis. The workshop will explore anti-microbial resistance in the fungal arena, resistance in candida SPP and other pathogenic fungi, as well as discuss the challenges in treating MDR strains and the need for new anti-fungal drugs.The full agenda and speaker line-up brochure is available to download online at www.superbugssuperdrugs.com/PR1 For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukSuperbugs & Superdrugs 2020Conference: 30th – 31st March 2020Workshops: 1st April 2020Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK#SMiBugs--- ENDS –About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



