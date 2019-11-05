Beroni Group to Hold the Third Precision Medicine & Medical Care and Aging International Forum (with Conference Theme “Innovation Driving Development, Technology Leading Future”) in Tianjin, China on December 7-8, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group Limited (NSX: BTG; OTCQX: BNIGF) is pleased to announce that it will be holding the Third Precision Medicine & Medical Care and Aging International Forum (“Forum”) in Tianjin, China on December 7-8, 2019. The theme of the Forum will be “Innovation Driving Development, Technology Leading Future.” This is the third year that Beroni Group is organizing this event which has been well attended by VIPs, scientists and members of the business community.



This year, we are greatly honored to have invited Mr. Yukio Hatoyama, Former Prime Minister of Japan, who has attended the Forum in the last two years, to be our Keynote Speaker.

The Forum will be attended by scientists from USA, Australia, Japan, China and Hong Kong and some of the scientists presenting at the Forum are Professor W. Ian Lipkin of Columbia University (USA), Professor Phil Hogg of University of Sydney (Australia), Professor Jay S. Siegel of Tianjin University’s School of Life Sciences, Professor Eugenie Lumbers of University of Newcastle (Australia), Professor Yamanaka Shin’ya of Kyoto University, Dr. Zhinan Yin of Yale University & Jinan University, Erik Sorensen of Tianjin University, Professor Tsunoda Takuya of Showa University, Professor Guohui Su of University of Hong Kong, Mr. Zihe Rao, Head of Tianjin International Joint Academy of Biomedicine, and Mr. Xuetao Cao, Chancellor of Nankai University.



The purpose of the event is to create an international platform for scientists from around the world to share their discoveries, innovations and insights in the field of precision medicine. “We want this Forum to not only exchange ideas and views among the top scientists in the world, but also attract entrepreneurs and investors alike to learn about the latest technologies in precision medicine and to partner with scientists and researchers to develop new business opportunities. We hope to make this Forum the largest annual biotechnology event in China one day,” said Jacky Zhang, CEO of Beroni Group.

About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group is an international biotechnological company listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and on the OTC markets in the USA. It currently has four core businesses - cell therapies, developing new anti-cancer drugs, e-commerce platform for pharmaceutical and healthcare products, and detection & diagnosis of infectious diseases.

Beroni Group’s overall strategic goal is to become a world’s leading enterprise in the biotechnology, life sciences and environmental science industries.

For further information, please contact us:

Phone: +61 2 8051 3055

Email: enquiry@beronigroup.com

Website: www.beronigroup.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5473ff9e-48ce-4915-b31d-cdbd4546a98e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/840183ab-3fea-402a-9227-d79f774322cb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d00bb10-fb04-4fad-8d7c-de772e3eee05

Mr. Yukio Hatoyama, Former Prime Minister of Japan delivering his keynote speech in 2018 Mr. Yukio Hatoyama, Former Prime Minister of Japan delivering his keynote speech in 2018 The First Precision Medicine & Medical Care and Aging International Forum (December 2017) The First Precision Medicine & Medical Care and Aging International Forum (December 2017) The Second Precision Medicine & Medical Care and Aging International Forum (December 2018) The Second Precision Medicine & Medical Care and Aging International Forum (December 2018)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.