Global Silicone Market to Garner $91.4 Billion by 2026 at 22.5% CAGR

Surge in demand for silicone across various end-user industries and increase in adoption of waterborne coatings supplement the growth of the global silicone market. Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region contributed the largest share in 2018. Based on end user the building & construction segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “ Silicone Market by Type (Elastomers, Fluids, Resins, Gels, and Others), and End-User (Building & Construction, Transportation, Personal Care & Consumer Goods, Energy, Electrical & Electronics, Paper, Textile, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global silicone market was accounted for $18.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to register $91.4 billion at a CAGR of 22.5% by 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market size & estimations, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

The rise in demand for silicone across various end-user industries and surge in adoption of waterborne coatings supplement the growth of the global silicone market. However, high prices of silicone products impede growth to a certain extent. Moreover, high penetration of the electric vehicle is estimated to provide multiple opportunities in the upcoming future.

The market is bifurcated on the basis of type, end-user, and region. Based on type the market is divided into elastomers, fluids, resins, gels, and others. The elastomers segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global silicone market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. On the other hand, the resins segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.7% by 2026.

Based on end-user, the market is divided into building & construction, transportation, personal care & consumer goods, energy, electrical & electronics, paper, textile, and others. The building & construction segment accounted for the highest market share by contributing nearly one-fourth of the global silicone market revenue in 2018 and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. However, the transportation segment would register the fastest CAGR of 23.2% throughout the study period.

Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific region contributed the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the global silicone market. The region is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 22.9% from 2019–2026.

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of the market players such as

Elkem ASA

Evonik Industries AG

Wacker Chemie AG

Emerald Performance Materials, LLC

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Dow Inc.

BASF SE

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Arkema Group

Other players in the value chain of the silicone market include CSL Silicone Inc., Reiss Manufacturing, Inc., CHT Group, Silchem, Inc., Silteq Limited, Allergan, Ashland Incorporated, Saint-Gobain, Roger Corporation, Primasil Silicone, Sivance, and others.

