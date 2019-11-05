Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces the Completion of Its First Acquisition, Lavish Entertainment, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, TX, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink: TOMI) announces the completion of its first acquisition, Lavish Entertainment, Inc., an established concert production Company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lavish Entertainment, Inc. will now become a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under the Company Entertainment division. Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc., is also the CEO and founder of Lavish Entertainment, Inc.



Lavish Entertainment, Inc. started doing business in 2017 while operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, with goals of becoming a nationally recognized concert production company. Lavish Entertainment is currently Doing Business As (DBA) “EpicRaves” which will eventually become a wholly owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment as the Company expands its business into other forms of entertainment. The Company currently has over 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members which have helped the Company successfully organize some of the most exciting Electronic Dance Music events in Las Vegas. The Company was founded by Steffan Dalsgaard, Christian Dalsgaard, Zach Hollander and Richard Alvarez who all share a goal of operating a nationwide event organization company. The Company currently organizes a handful of quality events per year, but the goal is to own and operate its own venue and organize its first EDM (Electronic Dance Music) Festival which has been known to generate significant revenue for the organizers currently in this space.

The Company works with a venue named Hard Rock Live on the Las Vegas Blvd, on its past events, but has recently secured a partnership with a new venue named Sahara Event Center which is a beautiful 58,000 square foot event center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sahara Event Center was once an iconic music venue in the late 1960’s and early 1970’s which hosted major names such as Led Zeppelin, The Doors, Santana and Bob Marley & the Wailers. The event center shut its doors in the early 1970’s and has transferred through many different owners and businesses since then. Currently the event center is used for roller hockey events but management of Lavish Entertainment and current lessor of the property, Dan Corsatea, aim to make this venue a full-service event center once again.

With this new partnership, management of Lavish Entertainment is actively working with the lessor of the building, Dan Corsatea, to secure a financing on the property so the Company can own and operate the venue on a full-time basis. The goal would be to turn the Sahara Event Center into a nationally recognized event center with a state-of-the-art and permanent visual stage production which will set the venue apart from many other event centers in Las Vegas. The Company believes this venue to be a perfect fit for what it plans to accomplish in the years ahead. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful obtaining a financing for this venue, but management is working hard to make this goal a reality.

Lavish Entertainment has the ability to generate significantly more revenue at this new venue compared to the smaller venues it has been utilizing. With a larger event space that can hold around 3000 people, the Company can book much larger headliners and sell many more tickets. With the launch of this partnership, the first major event in Sahara Event Center is planned for Friday, November 15th and the company is bringing in one of the best sound systems in the world to complement the massive, festival style stage production that is being prepared for this show. Lavish Entertainment has booked 9 major headliners that fall into the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) genre and the Company will be offering a deluxe VIP experience with an artist meet and greet for all its VIP Ticket holders. Lavish Entertainment anticipates another highly successful night and welcomes anyone to come enjoy the event.

Steffan Dalsgaard, President of Lavish Entertainment, states, “EDM music is one of the most popular forms of music growing in spades over the past decade. Being a Las Vegas based company has given us a significant advantage over most other areas because this is home for many EDM fans, and the marketplace is currently developed for our events. Our mission is to give this city a mind-blowing event for people 18 years and older, in a non-club music environment where we can build a custom stage production and bring in major headliners from around the world to play for this city. All our events are fully licensed and insured with hired professional security and staff to make sure that every guest can enjoy themselves in a safe environment. It is truly amazing to see how fast this Company has grown since we started and we are blessed to have all of the support this city has shown us so far.”

Mr. Dalsgaard continues to state, “We have a professional team to tackle any project we desire. Our production manager, graphic designer, talent booking team, staff management, promoters and street team members are all in house. Going forward our goal is to organize several major events per year while we work to acquire our own music venue so we can expand past dance music and run events consistently throughout the year. We are very excited to be a part of Golden Triangle Ventures and we greatly look forward to the road ahead.”

Lavish Entertainment, Inc Information:

About Golden Triangle Ventures

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. or "GTV" is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment and Technology sectors. The Company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. In addition, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this company aims to do business in. For short updates on the Company, please follow the Company Twitter account at @GTV_Inc

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Texas Oil & Minerals, Inc. does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. 3430 East Russell Road Suite 301-18 Las Vegas, NV 89120 1-800-916-5882



