DirectTrust Reports Exceptional Third Quarter Results in Direct Secure Messaging Fueled by Surge in Health Organizations Served, and Patient and Consumer Usage

Direct Exchange transactions totaled more than 197+ million during the third quarter, triple the number of transactions in same quarter of last year

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectTrust today reported record growth in the number of DirectTrust network users, addresses, and transactions during the third quarter of 2019. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information (PHI) between provider organizations, and between providers and patients, for the purpose of improved coordination of care.



According to end of third quarter 2019 metrics:



DirectTrust organizations served: The number of healthcare organizations served by DirectTrust health information service providers (HISPs) and engaged in Direct exchange jumped nearly 75% to more than 232,000 compared with the same time last year.



The number of healthcare organizations served by DirectTrust health information service providers (HISPs) and engaged in Direct exchange jumped nearly 75% to more than 232,000 compared with the same time last year. DirectTrust patient/consumer addresses: The number of patients/consumers using Direct messaging increased 5% over the past quarter to nearly 292,000.





The number of patients/consumers using Direct messaging increased 5% over the past quarter to nearly 292,000. Direct exchange transactions: There were more than 197 million messages sent and received within the DirectTrust network during the third quarter of 2019, roughly triple the number of transactions during the same period last year. The cumulative total of Direct exchange transactions since its inception in 2014 reached 1.2 billion at the end of the third quarter; an average rate of 68+ million transactions per month in 2019.



There were more than 197 million messages sent and received within the DirectTrust network during the third quarter of 2019, roughly triple the number of transactions during the same period last year. The cumulative total of Direct exchange transactions since its inception in 2014 reached 1.2 billion at the end of the third quarter; an average rate of 68+ million transactions per month in 2019. DirectTrust trusted addresses: The number of trusted Direct addresses associated with the DirectTrust network grew 23% to more than 2.2 million compared with the same time last year.





The number of trusted Direct addresses associated with the DirectTrust network grew 23% to more than 2.2 million compared with the same time last year. DirectTrust membership: Five organizations joined DirectTrust during the third quarter of 2019. Its total membership now stands at 104. New Members since July 1, 2019 are: Harmony Solutions HealthSplash Konica Minolta Healthcare Business Solutions Mediprocity Social Security Administration

Five organizations joined DirectTrust during the third quarter of 2019. Its total membership now stands at 104. New Members since July 1, 2019 are:

“The DirectTrust network continues to grow, proving the industry is finding value in interoperability and Direct Secure Messaging. We’re excited that this quarter’s results highlight a surge in organizations served by DirectTrust health information service providers, and an increase in patient and consumer usage,” said DirectTrust President and CEO Scott Stuewe. “We attribute the continued remarkable growth of the DirectTrust network to the ease of deployment of Direct exchange, and the cost-effective, widely deployed, and uncomplicated mechanism for secure interoperable data transport enabled by Direct Secure Messaging.”

Charts detailing end of third quarter results are available here or by contacting Ed Emerman at eemerman@eaglepr.com or 609.275.5162.

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the Direct community, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), doctors, consumers/patients, and vendors. DirectTrust serves as a forum, governance, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing the Direct Standard™, supported by DirectTrust’s robust security and trust framework. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within the Direct Secure Messaging community. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.

Media Contact

Ed Emerman

Eagle Public Relations

609.275.5162

eemerman@eaglepr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.