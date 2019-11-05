Donohoe Hospitality Services Announces Management of The Hilton Garden Inn Alexandria, VA

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Penny, III, President of Donohoe Hospitality Services, a division of Donohoe, today announced the company being named to manage The Hilton Garden Inn Alexandria Old Town, Alexandria, VA. The 109-guestroom hotel is in the beautifully preserved historic district of Old Town Alexandria, just two blocks from the King Street Metro station, offering easy access to Washington, D.C., Amazon HQ2, Reagan National Airport and National Harbor. Guests can ride the free Old Town Trolley for a trip down King Street in Old Town Alexandria, stroll along the city’s scenic waterfront and enjoy dining and boutique shopping.



“We are delighted to assume management of this gem of a hotel located in one of the Mid-Atlantic’s most scenic and historic cities,” said Penny. “We look forward to implementing our Donohoe systems to ensure our team members are empowered to consistently deliver an exceptional guest experience, while optimizing revenue and efficiently managing margins.”

More About The Hilton Garden Inn Alexandria, VA

Each of the spacious guest rooms offer a mini-refrigerator, a microwave and complimentary Wi-Fi. The hotel’s rooftop terrace provides panoramic views and includes a 24-hour fitness center. The Garden Grille & Bar serves hot breakfast, lunch, dinner and cocktails. Snacks and essentials are available 24/7 in the Pavilion Pantry®. For meetings or special events, there is a 603 sq. ft. meeting room and catering services. Additional amenities include a 24-hour business center, valet parking for a fee, and in-room dining.

The Hilton Garden Inn Alexandria is located at 620 Prince Street, Alexandria, Virginia. It is 15 minutes from Washington Reagan National Airport and 45 minutes from Washington Dulles International Airport. The hotel is two blocks from the King Street Metro Station providing easy access to Washington, D.C. For more information: 703-302-8300 or www.hilton.com

More About Donohoe Hospitality Services

Donohoe Hospitality Services is a leading hotel management company dedicated to excellence in service while providing outstanding performance for its owners and partners. Founded in 2005, Donohoe Hospitality Services is a division of Donohoe, an iconic real estate service company established in 1884. Building on its founders’ 135 year history, Donohoe Hospitality Services has grown to become one of the largest independent hotel management companies in the Washington, D.C. metro area and is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S. Donohoe Hospitality Services’ portfolio includes full service and premium select service hotels. Donohoe Hospitality Services is approved to manage Marriott, Hilton, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Hyatt, and Choice hotel brands. In addition, the Company presently has seven hotels under development in the District of Columbia, Virginia, Maryland, Oregon and Nevada. Recognized as one of the top 35 management companies by total revenue, and as one of the 10 Best Places to Work by The Washington Business Journal, Donohoe Hospitality Services is a forward looking company with a vision of success. For more information visit: www.donohoe.com/hospitality .

Important Notice :

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact: Gayle MacIntyre Global Ink Communications gaylemacintyre@bellsouth.net 404.643.8222



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.