Nuance to Release Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on Nov. 20, 2019

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2019 results on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 after the market close.



In addition to a press release and slide deck, Nuance will provide a copy of prepared remarks. The prepared remarks are offered to provide shareholders and analysts additional detail and will not be read on the call. The materials will be available at http://investors.nuance.com/ .

The conference call will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call can be accessed via webcast here , or by dialing (877) 273-6124 (US and Canada) or (647) 689-5393 (international) and referencing code 4188999.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com .



